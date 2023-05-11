The image of an astronomer to many people is a “nocturnal creature huddled in some cold observatory dome, studying the heavens from the business end of a long optical telescope with eye and camera.”

That quote is attributed to a gentleman named James Mullaney. Although we will admit to having huddled around our telescope, we do not consider ourselves a nocturnal creature.

French author and astronomer Camille Flammarion in his “Dreams of an Astronomer” wrote:

“It is one of the charms of astronomy that it allows us to see through space. Those who remain in ignorance of this science do not even know that they are depriving themselves of the most agreeable satisfactions of the mind. They are like travelers who pass through a wonderful landscape without asking where they are.”

Astronomers, both amateur and professional, consider themselves as investigators of the universe where work is often divided between observational and theoretical research.

Of course, the easiest aspect of astronomy to get involved in is the observational side. All it takes is the purchase of a quality telescope or binoculars and a basic understanding of the sky.

It’s once you begin observing the heavens that you also begin to absorb some of the theoretical as well as philosophical values of the science of astronomy.

Studies have shown that a majority of professional astronomers use observatories for only a few nights during the month, and then only for observing some very faint celestial object.

For the astronomer involved in theoretical research, it isn’t unusual for them to never enter an observatory. They make their calculations on paper, merely feeding the observational data obtained by others in these calculations.

Amateur astronomers, who outnumber their professional counterparts by a ratio of 30:1, contribute enormous amounts of valuable data to observatories and other scientific organizations.

It is not that they are more adept than their professional brethren, the larger observatories just don’t have the time to do the meticulous observations that amateurs are in the best position to do, primarily by sheer numbers.

To show the public how much fun astronomy can be, astronomy clubs planetariums and other groups band together one day a year for “Astronomy Day.”