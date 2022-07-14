Stargazing: Hercules Cluster glitters overhead

For stargazers in the Northern Hemisphere, the constellation of Hercules ranks as one of summertime’s best.

Marked by its “keystone” of four stars — Epsilon, Zeta, Eta and Pi Herculeum — this constellation is home to one of the heaven’s most famous globular cluster of stars.

To locate Hercules, go out about 10 p.m. on the next clear night and face the north. Hercules will be almost directly overhead, just to the left of small circlet of stars called Corona Borealis or the Northern Crown.

The tremendous globular cluster of stars, which astronomers refer to by its Messier number, M-13, is a magnificent collection of no less than 100,000 stars, each one a giant when compared to our parent Sun.

M-13 appears as a hazy star when viewed with the naked eye and at a time when the viewing conditions are excellent. Conditions won’t be that great tonight with the moon just past its full phase yesterday. Stick with your viewing, however, it will get better.

If you use a pair of 7-power binoculars, the cluster becomes quite visible, but of course not in great detail as you might expect. But when viewed through a telescope, it is a sight to behold.

When you view M-13, stop to think that you are looking more than 300 centuries into the past. It’s taken the light from the thousands of stars that long to reach your eyes.

The late Dr. Harlow Shapley, in his book, “Galaxies” refers to the cluster in glowing terms: “Astonishment is the lot of everyone who sees for the first time, through a competent telescope, the great cluster in Hercules.”

When I look at M-13 with my 10x50 binoculars, I can see the dense center of the cluster very well. When I observe the cluster with my 6-inch telescope, I am able to resolve many of the individual stars on the outer edges.

One of the most famous of all classical heroes, Hercules was immensely strong and is perhaps best known for his undertaking of the 12 labors, which demanded valor and heroism.

The region of the sky in which Hercules is located is considered by some astronomers as somewhat remarkable for the fact that hardly any two stars are moving in the same direction or at the same proper motion.