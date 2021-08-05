Stargazing: Here come the Perseid meteors

It is these ablated meteoric atoms that collide with our air molecules to produce atomic excitation, or ionization, which leads to the emission of light we see streaking across the night sky.

I have found that on average, eight to 10 meteors per hour can be seen. There are probably more, but invariably they pass through the part of the sky you are not looking at.

This variety of meteor is called sporadic. It is only when Earth “rums into” an aggregate of debris that we have a meteor “shower.” Such is the case with the Perseids that are the result of stuff left behind by Comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle. This year observers should be able to see 80 to 90 meteors per hour.

One of the biggest drawbacks to meteor watching is that most meteors will be seen during the hours after midnight. This year there will be hardly any moonlight to conflict with the viewing.

Several times I’ve been asked about this time difference and the primary cause is where we are standing on Earth at a given time.

Early in the evening we are facing backward to the direction Earth is moving in its orbit around the Sun. As a result, we see only the meteors that are traveling fast enough to catch up with us.

In the hours after midnight, our position has changed and we are facing the same direction as Earth’s movement and it begins to “sweep up” any space debris that happens to be in the neighborhood.