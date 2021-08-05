Stargazing: Here come the Perseid meteors

One of the year’s best and most anticipated meteor showers reaches its peak on Aug. 12 as the Perseid meteors become more prevalent in the night sky.
As I’ve mentioned before, there are 14 recognized meteor showers that take place over the year and the Perseid’s are the ones that seem to stimulate most observer’s interest.
This year will be very favorable for viewing these celestial intruders to our upper atmosphere, since there will be no offending moonlight to consider. The only other problem we may have to contend with is if there are clouds covering the night sky.
Of those 14 meteor showers that occur each year, none is more anticipated than the Perseid’s, which should begin their appearance six to seven days leading up to their maximum on Aug. 12.
The word meteor is derived from the Greek “meteoros” meaning high in the sky, and is the streak of light we see and occasionally the sound phenomena that is produced when a solid particle from space called a meteoroid strikes our thick upper atmospheric layer. The majority of meteors are no larger than a grain of sand and travel at speeds in excess of 120,000 miles per hour. Usually when a person first observes a meteor it is 60 to 90 miles high.
The collision of the space particle and our atmosphere results in a condition known as ablation, when the meteoroid begins to lose mass. Typically, ablation takes the form of vaporization and fragmentation.
It is these ablated meteoric atoms that collide with our air molecules to produce atomic excitation, or ionization, which leads to the emission of light we see streaking across the night sky.
I have found that on average, eight to 10 meteors per hour can be seen. There are probably more, but invariably they pass through the part of the sky you are not looking at.
This variety of meteor is called sporadic. It is only when Earth “rums into” an aggregate of debris that we have a meteor “shower.” Such is the case with the Perseids that are the result of stuff left behind by Comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle. This year observers should be able to see 80 to 90 meteors per hour.
One of the biggest drawbacks to meteor watching is that most meteors will be seen during the hours after midnight. This year there will be hardly any moonlight to conflict with the viewing.
Several times I’ve been asked about this time difference and the primary cause is where we are standing on Earth at a given time.
Early in the evening we are facing backward to the direction Earth is moving in its orbit around the Sun. As a result, we see only the meteors that are traveling fast enough to catch up with us.
In the hours after midnight, our position has changed and we are facing the same direction as Earth’s movement and it begins to “sweep up” any space debris that happens to be in the neighborhood.