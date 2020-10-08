Stargazing: Imaginations run wild thinking about ET

Based on questions from some readers, I’m going to deviate a bit from stargazing to a subject that seems to peak one’s imagination but still has no solution.
Ever since we as a species have become aware of other stars and planets beyond our own we have let our imaginations run wild with what might lie out there or if we really are alone in the universe upon this spinning rock we call Earth.
Are there other creatures or beings inhabiting other stars, and if so will we ever see them or even talk to them? These are the dreams of our kind, the questions that still loom large across the landscape of our psyche. Is there someone else out there?
Further adding to our questions is if there was some other race out there, and we did actually manage to make contact with them across the sea of stars, what would they be like? Would we be able to talk to these alien visitors and, perhaps more importantly, what would we say?
The conundrum of how we would communicate with extraterrestrials has in recent years been seriously considered, and despite all of the very smart people working on it we are mostly still left in the dark and unprepared for what talking with an alien might actually be like.
If aliens were to come down and greet us, say tomorrow, we would likely immediately be faced with numerous challenges even beyond language, such as culture, customs, ways of thinking, and even possibly a different concept and perception itself.
And too, we might not even recognize them as any type of life as we know it.
But if we were to assume that we could just start talking, there would be several potential obstacles right off the bat, not the least of which would be that our bodies would likely be completely different, and this could have a lot of possible repercussions to say the least.
For one, since language is a representation of our thoughts, which are largely based on how we perceive and interact with the world, human languages reflect the concepts of our senses of sight, smell, touch and other cues from our world through our physical form, and shared evolution and physical actions and reactions such as laughter and crying.
The ETs we encounter may have no understanding at all of what our concepts of perception are in the first place, as well as a totally different way of experiencing and thinking about time and reality, and so this would reverberate throughout their whole way of thinking and communication, and indeed their very being.
This was all rather well-explored in the 2016 motion picture “Arrival” in which a team of linguists is tasked with deciphering the mysterious language of a decidedly non-humanoid species with a very different language and view of time and space, and within the understanding of which hangs the balance of our survival.
The answers remain complex and it is all left entirely to speculation and the imagination, and we will still only know when we finally make contact.
Since we have never made contact with aliens, at least as far as we know, there is no precedent for it and we cannot possibly know what to expect when such a day comes to pass.
And too, it is impossible to know what form these beings will take, how they will think or how they will communicate with us. Will it come easy or will we forever have to remain behind mutual closed doors of incomprehensibility?
The answers as everyone can see remain complex. It is left entirely to speculation and the imagination, and we will only know when we finally make that first contact we have only dreamed about.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!