Stargazing: Imaginations run wild thinking about ET

Based on questions from some readers, I’m going to deviate a bit from stargazing to a subject that seems to peak one’s imagination but still has no solution.

Ever since we as a species have become aware of other stars and planets beyond our own we have let our imaginations run wild with what might lie out there or if we really are alone in the universe upon this spinning rock we call Earth.

Are there other creatures or beings inhabiting other stars, and if so will we ever see them or even talk to them? These are the dreams of our kind, the questions that still loom large across the landscape of our psyche. Is there someone else out there?

Further adding to our questions is if there was some other race out there, and we did actually manage to make contact with them across the sea of stars, what would they be like? Would we be able to talk to these alien visitors and, perhaps more importantly, what would we say?

The conundrum of how we would communicate with extraterrestrials has in recent years been seriously considered, and despite all of the very smart people working on it we are mostly still left in the dark and unprepared for what talking with an alien might actually be like.