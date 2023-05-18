Whether it’s talking with my friends or responding to a phone call from a reader, the one question I seem to get most frequently is how best to get started in stargazing.

One of the easiest methods, of course, is to look up at the heavens with your naked eye and appreciate all of the thousand points of light there to be seen.

Using your eyes alone you can — and indeed must — learn to identify important stars and begin the task of finding your way among the 40 or more constellations visible to us here in southwest Iowa.

When getting started, optical instruments can become a hindrance. A person’s field of view is greatly narrowed when looking through binoculars or a telescope, and, in many instances focuses the observer’s attention on an individual object rather than the pattern of stars that, in reality, are your landmarks for learning the heavens.

When I am asked about my telescope and how I go about my observing regimens, the questioner is often skeptical when I relate how the majority of my observations are made at very low magnifications.

I often think beginning stargazers must watch a segment (if they can find it on cable) of Tim “The Tool Man” Taylor since they want more power!

When using binoculars for terrestrial viewing, the need for more power sometimes holds true, since most of the objects being observed are usually large and well illuminated.

Not so with stars. They are invariably small and usually very dim, and therefore the need for powerful optics serves no practical purpose.

What you need is optics capable of gathering as much light as possible and binoculars serve that requirement very well.

The most economical optical aid for any budget will be the purchase of a pair of 7x35 binoculars. This size is the most common in use for terrestrial viewing and perhaps an occasional peek at the moon. A quality pair should cost no more than $25 or $30.

Looking ahead to next Wednesday (May 24) about an hour after sunset, a thin crescent moon and Mars will appear very close to each other with the very bright planet Venus a short distance away.

And on still another subject, this week marks the activity associated with the ETA Aquarid meteor shower. This meteor shower is only one of two showers associated with Halley’s Comet.