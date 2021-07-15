Stargazing: Lay of land can often alter stargazing

On more than one occasion, I’ve taken a group of individuals out to my observing site east of Council Bluffs and many of them commented on how dark the sky was when you get away from the metropolitan light pollution.
They also seemed impressed by the clarity with which the stars and planets could be seen with the naked eye.
It so happens that the worst “seeing” conditions can occur on just such crystal-clear nights when star gazers feel they could almost reach out and touch the thousands and thousands of stars which are visible.
Astronomical “seeing” is a term used to describe the sky condition in relation to the steadiness of the object or image being viewed. It does not describe the transparency of the sky.
Quite often there will be varying layers of air, each with a different temperature. As starlight passes through this turbulent atmosphere, it is distorted or displaced at very rapid intervals.
It is this interruption of starlight which causes the twinkling of scintillation visible on some of our very clear summer nights,
If star scintillation is visible to the naked eye, it is easy to understand how it would be multiplied if any kind of optical system is used which involves magnification.
Not only will you be magnifying the object, but you also magnify turbulence to the point the subject appears to “boil” in front of the observer’s eye.
We don’t have to worry about it in the kind of weather we’re having now, but when you’re out in the cold winter nights the geographic and topographic features of an observing site must be taken into consideration. For example, in a valley or low depression the cold air tends to flow downhill, making any observations from such a site quite difficult.
The crest of a hill can also be an impossible site, especially for variable star watchers, because the rise will be subjected to constant air turbulence.
Perhaps the best conditions for an observing site would be in the country, again away from annoying city lights.
Hopefully the site will be covered by vegetation, plus have a sandy soil to help prevent the formation of dew on telescopic instruments. Sites meeting these requisites are extremely hard to find nowadays.
On clear nights when there is considerable scintillation, observers wishing to look at planets will find it nearly impossible, but to those stargazers interested in looking at faint star fields, comets and nebulae, the “seeing” will be acceptable.
In these cases, good sky transparency is more important than good “seeing.” On still, hazy nights when only the brighter naked-eye stars are visible, the opposite is true — for the atmosphere is quiet and the “seeing” will be outstanding.