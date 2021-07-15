Stargazing: Lay of land can often alter stargazing

On more than one occasion, I’ve taken a group of individuals out to my observing site east of Council Bluffs and many of them commented on how dark the sky was when you get away from the metropolitan light pollution.

They also seemed impressed by the clarity with which the stars and planets could be seen with the naked eye.

It so happens that the worst “seeing” conditions can occur on just such crystal-clear nights when star gazers feel they could almost reach out and touch the thousands and thousands of stars which are visible.

Astronomical “seeing” is a term used to describe the sky condition in relation to the steadiness of the object or image being viewed. It does not describe the transparency of the sky.

Quite often there will be varying layers of air, each with a different temperature. As starlight passes through this turbulent atmosphere, it is distorted or displaced at very rapid intervals.

It is this interruption of starlight which causes the twinkling of scintillation visible on some of our very clear summer nights,

If star scintillation is visible to the naked eye, it is easy to understand how it would be multiplied if any kind of optical system is used which involves magnification.