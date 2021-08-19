Stargazing: Learning the sky like the first day at school

Newcomers to amateur astronomy that are eager to begin exploring the night sky, will have to overcome one of astronomy’s biggest hurdles -- learning to identify the constellations.
As I’ve mentioned many times in past columns, you can’t find the object you want to look at if you don’t know how to find constellations in which it is located. Trying to make sense of those myriad stellar specks overhead might seem intimidating, but making friends with the stars needn’t be a "mission impossible."
Remember your first day of school -- entering that classroom and finding yourself confronted by a roomful of unfamiliar faces? Even on that first day, you probably made a few friends. Through them, and with your day-to-day exposure to the classroom, you gradually became acquainted with all of your classmates.
Learning the constellations is a little like that. With help from your friends (easy-to-find guidepost constellations) and a willingness to “show up for class” on successive nights, you’ll soon feel comfortable in your nighttime surroundings. So relax. It’s time to go to sky-school and meet some new friends.
Perhaps it would be best if we start in the northern sky, realm of a group of constellations referred to as the north circumpolar constellations which are visible to us year-round because they never go below our local horizon.
There are five of these circumpolar constellations -- Ursa Major, Ursa Minor, Cassiopeia, Cepheus and Draco. Of these five constellations, the easiest one to identify is Ursa Major because it contains one of the most recognizable formations the Big Dipper.
The Big Dipper is an asterism and not a constellation and is made up of seven stars, four forming the bowl and three more stars tracing out the dipper’s handle.
The stars, beginning with the first one in the handle, are named Alkaid, Mizar and Alioth. Going around the bowl are Megrez, Phecda, Merak and Dubhe.
Besides being easily recognized, the Dipper also represents an ideal guide for location surrounding constellations.
By tracing an imaginary line between the stars Dubhe and Merak at the end of the bowl and extending that line about five times the distance separating them, you will come to the North Star, Polaris.
When newcomers to stargazing see this famous star for the first time they are often astonished that it isn’t much brighter than the stars of the Dipper. It is, however, the brightest star in its parent constellation Ursa Minor. The overall constellation of Ursa Minor is often very difficult to see because of the bright lights of the metropolitan area.
Again using the stars of Dubhe and Merak in the bowl of the Dipper, picture an imaginary line through them and through the North Star. Continue this line an equal distance beyond Polaris and you will arrive at another group of stars that form a distinctive letter “M” or “W." This is the constellation of Queen Cassiopeia.