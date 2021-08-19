Stargazing: Learning the sky like the first day at school

There are five of these circumpolar constellations -- Ursa Major, Ursa Minor, Cassiopeia, Cepheus and Draco. Of these five constellations, the easiest one to identify is Ursa Major because it contains one of the most recognizable formations the Big Dipper.

The Big Dipper is an asterism and not a constellation and is made up of seven stars, four forming the bowl and three more stars tracing out the dipper’s handle.

The stars, beginning with the first one in the handle, are named Alkaid, Mizar and Alioth. Going around the bowl are Megrez, Phecda, Merak and Dubhe.

Besides being easily recognized, the Dipper also represents an ideal guide for location surrounding constellations.

By tracing an imaginary line between the stars Dubhe and Merak at the end of the bowl and extending that line about five times the distance separating them, you will come to the North Star, Polaris.

When newcomers to stargazing see this famous star for the first time they are often astonished that it isn’t much brighter than the stars of the Dipper. It is, however, the brightest star in its parent constellation Ursa Minor. The overall constellation of Ursa Minor is often very difficult to see because of the bright lights of the metropolitan area.