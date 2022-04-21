Stargazing: Leo, the Lion well placed for viewing

One of the heavens most recognized constellations is that of Leo, the Lion.

Leo contains many bright stars, many of which were individually identified by the ancient cultures. There are four stars in the constellation that rank as first or second magnitude, which renders this constellation especially prominent. The stars are: Regulus, Denebola, Algeiba and Zosma.

For astrologers, Leo is one of the constellations of the Zodiac and lies between two others, Cancer the Crab and Virgo the Maiden. As you might imagine, Leo is the Latin word for Lion, and to the ancient Greeks represented the Nemean Lion that was killed by the mythical Greek hero Hercules.

Leo is one of the 48 constellations described by the 2nd Century astronomer Ptolemy and it remains as one of the 88 modern constellations today, and one of the most easily recognizable due to its many bright stars and distinctive shape that is reminiscent of the crouching lion it depicts.

When the sky gets dark, go out and look in the mid-high southern sky for the constellation marked by two very bright stars Regulus and Denebola.

Regulus, designated as Alpha Leonis, is a blue-white main sequence star which shines at us from a distance of 77.5 light years. Denebola lies far to the right of Regulus and is also a blue-white star. Lying half the distance away (38 light years) from Earth, the name Denebola means “the lion’s tail”.

As a constellation sidelight, Leo was one of the earliest recognized constellations, with archaeological evidence that the Mesopotamians had a similar constellation as early as 4000 BC.

Persians called Leo “Ser” or “Shir”. The Turks gave it the name of “Artan”. The Syrians “Aryo”, the Jews “Arye”, the Indians “Simha” all meaning lion.

In a little known sidelight of Leo, as mentioned above, Leo was identified as the Nemean Lion that was famous for taking women as hostages to it lair in a cave, luring warriors from nearby towns to save the damsels in distress, to their misfortune.

Leo the Lion was impervious to any weaponry, thus the warrior’s clubs, swords and spears were rendered useless against it.

Realizing that he must defeat the Lion with his bare hands, Hercules slipped into the Lions cave and engaged it at closer quarters. When the Lion pounced, Hercules caught it in midair, one hand grasping the lion’s forelegs and the other its hind legs, and bent it backwards, breaking its back and freeing the trapped maidens. It was Zeus who commemorated this labor by placing the Lion in the sky. So now you know!

On another subject, the annual Lyrid meteor shower is in progress and will continue until April 30. Observers can expect to see anywhere from 10 to 30 meteors per hour with the most of them coming in the early morning hours.

You may find it interesting to learn that meteors are always more prevalent in the early morning hours before sunrise because of the relative impact speed of shower particles on Earth’s upper atmosphere is higher.