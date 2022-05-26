Stargazing: Life in the stars: Beauty or the Beast?

Today’s column is a bit of a departure from our regular format, but I thought something different might interest my readers.

“The virtue of thinking about life elsewhere is that it forces us to stretch our imaginations”.

That quote is from the late, great Carl Sagan and points up one important fact: In order for us to accept a prima facie case for the existence of planetary systems other than our own – some with life forms – stretching one’s imagination is necessary.

Within our home Milky Way Galaxy, it has been conservatively estimated there are no less than 100 billion stars, 67% of which have planets in orbits around them.

But what about the forms on such planets. Beauty or Beasts.

It is only because of our atmosphere and environmental circumstances that we exist by breathing oxygen. Is it impossible for us to imagine a life form which is just as content breathing gasses such as methane, ammonia and carbon dioxide?

It depends entirely upon the environmental circumstances which existed at the time of their formation and what actually occurred during their evolution.

It is quite doubtful any living being we find on another planet will look anything like ourselves. Our bodies are built and suited specifically to our planet and no other.

Doesn’t it therefore seem logical that a life form evolving under conditions totally alien to our species could become adapted to that hostile environment and live?

Other than differences in atmospheres and metabolism, there must surely be tremendous physical differences.

Because of the vast majority of science fiction stories which picture other planetary forms of life as grotesque monsters, the physical differences in a newly discovered civilization might be more of a shock than finding out subsequently they are more intelligent than we.

Creatures on a planet having extremely high gravitational forces would perhaps be relatively tiny beings with light bodies making for easier movement.

On the other hand, planets having high gravitational fields could exert so much pressure the inhabitants are “squashed” and must therefore move around on all four, unable to stand up under the gravitational forces.

What about caustic gasses which would seriously damage our skin if we were to encounter that?

If a life form evolved on a planet whose atmosphere was primarily caustic or corrosive, it is not unlikely their appearance would display an outer leathery and even scaly skin to withstand the effects.

If their bodies were suited for such an atmosphere, it is also possible to assume that their internal organs such as lungs, are dramatically different than our own.

As we maintain our comfortable existence here on Earth, perhaps at the very moment you are reading this, somewhere on the far side of our galaxy, an alien being, breathing deeply and happily on a mixture of hydrogen and fluorine is endeavoring to make a case for creatures who just might be able to breathe oxygen.