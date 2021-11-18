Stargazing: Lunar eclipse in early morning hours

For all of you really early risers or for those viewers who just want to get out of bed to see it, there will be an eclipse of the Blood Moon early Friday morning and all you’ll need are clear skies.
Unlike solar eclipses, where appropriate eye protection is required, any eclipse of the moon is completely safe and can be enjoyed assuming there are no clouds to interfere.
If there is one very large drawback to this celestial event it would be the time it occurs and whether observers are ready to sacrifice some sleep in order to view it.
I have read that all North American residents, except those on the East Coast, will witness this event but, again, it will require early rising.
The eclipse begins when the moon first encounters Earth’s lighter shadow, the penumbra, at 12:02 a.m. But, sorry to say, it won’t be that noticeable because of the density of the penumbral shadow.
Actual partial eclipse will begin at 1:18 a.m. when the Earth’s umbral, or darkest portion, will first be visible on the surface of the moon. From that point forward, the moon will reach its deepest eclipse at 3:02 a.m.
The eclipse will come to an end at 4:47 a.m. as the last vestiges of a partial eclipse will be visible. The entire eclipse reaches an end at 6:03 a.m. as the last vestiges of the Earth’s shadow moves away from the lunar surface.
“Quite often when we hear the term ‘eclipse,’ it’s immediately followed by some kind of warning to protect your eyes” according to my good friend Michael Bakich, writing in the November issue of “Astronomy” magazine. He continues, “that’s an important disclaimer for solar eclipses but a lunar eclipse is not dangerous in any way. Your eyes are safe because you’re simply watching the moon pass through Earth’s two-part shadow”.
Another celestial event is occurring in the southwest Iowa nighttime skies as the annual Leonid meteor shower continues. It will remain active until Nov. 30.
This month’s full moon will interfere with a lot of the visible meteors which will pass overhead. It is expected the top display of meteors associated with this event will be about 10, possibly 15, meteors per hour.
The Leonid shower is associated with material left behind the passage of Comet 55PP/Swift-Tuttle which last reached perihelion back in 1998.
Although the moon may interfere, one of the heaven’s largest constellations is now located directly overhead and is represented by Pegasus, the Winged Horse.
In mythology, the horse was not by itself but was being ridden and controlled by the hero Perseus who rode to rescue the beautiful maiden Andromeda, from being devoured by the horrendous Cetus, the Sea Monster.
Pegasus, marked by the great square, is the largest of all the constellations visible to us and the is made up of four stars: Alpheratz in the upper left corner, the upper right star is Scheat (SHEE-at), the lower right is named Markab (MAR-kab) and the lower left is Algenib (al-JEE-nib).
Perseus is also home to a star named Algol, often referred to as the “Demon Star” primarily because of its dimming and then return to brightness over a period of 2 days, 20 hours and 48 minutes. This star will dim down for about 10 hours and then begin to brighten up again.
And finally, I urge my readers to dress warmly when they go outside at night to do their stargazing. The stars have a tendency to appear brighter when viewed through the colder temps but don’t jeopardize your health by not dressing appropriately.