Stargazing: Lunar eclipse in early morning hours

For all of you really early risers or for those viewers who just want to get out of bed to see it, there will be an eclipse of the Blood Moon early Friday morning and all you’ll need are clear skies.

Unlike solar eclipses, where appropriate eye protection is required, any eclipse of the moon is completely safe and can be enjoyed assuming there are no clouds to interfere.

If there is one very large drawback to this celestial event it would be the time it occurs and whether observers are ready to sacrifice some sleep in order to view it.

I have read that all North American residents, except those on the East Coast, will witness this event but, again, it will require early rising.

The eclipse begins when the moon first encounters Earth’s lighter shadow, the penumbra, at 12:02 a.m. But, sorry to say, it won’t be that noticeable because of the density of the penumbral shadow.

Actual partial eclipse will begin at 1:18 a.m. when the Earth’s umbral, or darkest portion, will first be visible on the surface of the moon. From that point forward, the moon will reach its deepest eclipse at 3:02 a.m.