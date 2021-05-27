Stargazing: Meeting at a 'crossroad in space' is a certainty

I recently read an article that told of an AP-NORC (National Opinion Research Center) poll that resulted in an urgent public concern with a potential collision with a near-earth orbiting asteroid (NEOA).

According to the article, a poll reflected respondents believing that asteroid and comet monitoring to be the number one desired objective for the U.S. space program. I’m certain NASA has other thoughts about what should be number one.

I’ve written about these unseen and untracked objects before and they are still out there in space and could at some time and for some unknown reason suddenly pose a threat to the well-being of Earth and its inhabitants.

As of May 18, there are 2,187 objects referred to as “Potentially Hazardous Asteroids” (PHA) near-Earth and no one knows for certain the potential danger they present, but they do know it is going to happen eventually at a “meeting at a crossroads in space.”

What are the possibilities of Earth getting struck by an asteroid? To some, the answer to that may seem somewhat dismal.