Stargazing: Night skies appeal to the imagination

One of “Astronomy” magazine senior contributing editors, Michael E. Bakich laid it out plainly a while back when he wrote, “Ancient people assigned names to star groups beginning at least 6,000 years ago. The most enduring constellations, however, trickled down through the ages to finally coalesce in Greece in the 4th century B, C.”

“From that point, some two millennia passed before the astronomical community made 88 regions of the sky ‘official’ That act brought to a close seemingly endless revisions and left us with…the beautiful and unchanging constellations we see each clear night.”

I should repeat something I have said many times in the “Stargazing” column — not all of the 88 constellations are visible to us in southwest Iowa. Because a large number of constellations lie below our local horizon observers in southwest Iowa only have 58 to look at.

Barring cloudy skies, observers may notice an increase in meteor activity over the next couple of weeks as the Eta Aquarlid meteor shower continues.

This shower remains active from April 19 to May 28, during which time as many as 40 meteors per hour may be visible.