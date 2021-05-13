Stargazing: Night skies appeal to the imagination

Judging from the fanciful names that ancient civilizations gave the constellations, the stars must have appealed to their imagination in no small way.
As early as 3900 B.C., a civilization known as the Akkadians living in what is now Iraq were very familiar with the stars overhead and even labeled the zodiac as the “Furrow of Heaven” with Taurus — the Bull as their preeminent zodiacal constellation.
There is credible documentation to support the fact that mankind has been watching the heavens for thousands and thousands of years with actual record keeping dating back 6,000 years.
I can remember reading a book several years ago which stated, “There is no culture on Earth today, however simple, that is not aware of the lights that spangle the night sky — gazing at them, naming them and in many instances making practical use of them.”
Unlike those older and somewhat primitive cultures who looked to the stars for times to hunt, times to plant, times of flooding and times for gathering their crops, we moderns now have our printed calendars to keep us up-to-date on the passing seasons and clocks to tell us the time of day.
I would hazard a guess that the only persons in today’s society who really stick with stellar and planetary motions are those who are interested in astrology.
One of “Astronomy” magazine senior contributing editors, Michael E. Bakich laid it out plainly a while back when he wrote, “Ancient people assigned names to star groups beginning at least 6,000 years ago. The most enduring constellations, however, trickled down through the ages to finally coalesce in Greece in the 4th century B, C.”
“From that point, some two millennia passed before the astronomical community made 88 regions of the sky ‘official’ That act brought to a close seemingly endless revisions and left us with…the beautiful and unchanging constellations we see each clear night.”
I should repeat something I have said many times in the “Stargazing” column — not all of the 88 constellations are visible to us in southwest Iowa. Because a large number of constellations lie below our local horizon observers in southwest Iowa only have 58 to look at.
Barring cloudy skies, observers may notice an increase in meteor activity over the next couple of weeks as the Eta Aquarlid meteor shower continues.
This shower remains active from April 19 to May 28, during which time as many as 40 meteors per hour may be visible.
This year, the moon reached its “new” phase on May 11 and shouldn’t present a problem right now. As the month progresses, however, the moon will increase in brightness and may spoil some of the meteor watching. Actually, with Daylight Savings Time around the sky will be fairly bright not from the moon but from the setting sun.
As is true with most meteor showers, there is no absolutely accurate way to predict how many meteors will be visible, but there was one meteor shower way back in 687 B.C. that was described this way, “Stars appeared falling like rain drops and from every point fiery lines were etched upon the celestial sphere.”
Will the same thing take place in 2021 A.D.? We’ll know in a few days.