Stargazing: North Star helps beginners find their way

I’m frequently asked about how I became interested in amateur astronomy and the best answer I’ve been able to come up with is this: “To see what you want to see in the sky, and to know what you’re seeing when you see it, means first learning where to look.”

I began “looking” more than 50 years ago and have found that in stargazing, learning to find your way through the initially bewildering assortment of stars in the heavens is a prime requisite for enjoying the hobby.

A very good place to begin the task of finding your way around the heavens begins by becoming familiar with certain stars, the first of which should be one named Polaris, the North Star.

Polaris, also referred to as Alpha Ursae Minoris, represents the pole star for the Northern Hemisphere since it is only 1 degree from the exact north pole inclination of Earth.

Polaris is the last star in the tail of Ursa Minor the Little Bear, or Little Dipper, as it is more commonly known.

Although the constellation represents a bear, it looks more like a spoon whose handle has been bent back by a playful child. The Greek astronomer Thales first recognized this group of stars as a constellation in 600 B.C.

In order for some telescopes to track the stars properly the polar axis on the telescopes equatorial mount must be precisely aligned with Polaris.

This can sometimes be quite difficult.

Almost directly overhead tonight, assuming the sky is clear, look for the “Big Dipper” and the two stars situated on right side of the cup. The two stars are named Merak and Dubhe and are referred to as the pointer stars because an imaginary line drawn between them and continued a short distance points to Polaris.

The North Star is 820 light years away from Earth and is only one partner in a binary star system.

Polaris’ companion star is only 9 degrees in magnitude and is beyond the visual acuity of the human eye. Splitting the two stars represents an interesting test for a 3-inch telescope.

The view is about to improve. Venus and Jupiter are converging for a tight conjunction on Saturday morning, April 30. They will “appear to nearly collide into each other,” according to NASA. “Due to the glare from both planets, some observers will see them merge into one very bright, spectacular glow!”