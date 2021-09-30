Stargazing: Northeast sky hosts Cassiopeia

Each year about this time I try to write about one of the heaven’s most distinctive constellations since it is now situated in the very high northeastern sky and is most easily recognized by its unique shape of the letter “W,” although it is now tilted a little bit to its right side.
This is a very, very old constellation named Cassiopeia, the queen, and it dates back as far as 3500 B.C. In Greek mythology, Cassiopeia was the wife of Cepheus, the king of Ethiopia and the mother of a beautiful daughter, Andromeda (you know the story about her).
Other than its shape, Cassiopeia is very easy to find since it lies slightly below and to the left side of Polaris, the North Star, directly across from Ursa Major and its very famous asterism the Big Dipper now in the high northwestern sky.
For beginning stargazers, sweeping the heavens in and around Cassiopeia with binoculars will reveal a multitude of stars since the constellation lies almost entirely in the Milky Way.
The five primary stars that form the “W” are easy to remember if you use the mnemonic BAGDE.
This word is made up of the first Greek letter names of the principal stars, Beta, Alpha, Gamma, Delta and Epsilon.
As you look at the constellation, the star at the top right of the “W” is Beta Cas; the star just below it is Alpha Cas then Gamma Cas just to its left and then comes Delta Cas and Epsilon Cas.
The star Alpha Cas has been measured to be 181 light years from our Sun while Beta Cas is a comparatively near neighbor, only 41 light years away.
While searching the stars in and around Cassiopiea, look just to the east of Epsilon Cas and see if you can find a side-by-side cluster of stars.
This double cluster does not belong to Cassiopeia but is located in the constellation of Perseus, the Hero.
The first cluster you come to will be New Galactic Catalog (NGC) 869 and the one just above it is NGC 884.
A great astronomer, Tycho Brahe, found one of the most famous stars ever observed in Cassiopeia back in November 1572.
The star, given the name “Tycho’s Star” suddenly burst into view and increased in brilliance to the point it was visible in broad daylight. By December of that year, the star began to fade and quickly disappeared entirely.
Although Brahe positioned the star with reasonable accuracy, no optical trace of it has been found in modern times even using some of the largest land based telescopes available to astronomers.
If you’d like to try and find Queen Cassiopeia’s “husband,” look just to her right.
Right now, the queen is sitting upright on her throne, gazing, I imagine, at herself in a mirror.
King Cepheus is represented by a formation of stars that resemble a square house with a pointed roof.
Cepheus, although relatively inconspicuous at first glance, nevertheless is littered with bright star fields easily seen with even the simplest optical aids.
Where Cassiopeia had the most famous star ever recorded, Cepheus boasts a variable tar which is considered one of the most famous and still visible.
Called Delta Cepheus, the variable star is the prototype star after which all other Cepheid type variables are named.