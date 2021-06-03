Stargazing: 'Northern Crown' easy to spot in sky overhead

I’ve written many, many columns on the constellations, their mythology, their shapes and their position in the sky and today’s column is about one particular arrangement of stars that look like just what it is supposed to be.

This particular constellation is known as Corona Borealis and is directly overhead in our summertime skies as soon as the sky becomes dark … about 10 p.m.

I know that might be a bit late for the early rising stargazer but this diminutive grouping of stars will be with us throughout June and July so surely a good time to look for it will come around.

Because of the unique positioning of the seven stars in Corona Borealis, over the years it has become known as the “Northern Crown,” which is understandable when you look at the constellation.

Not only has this star grouping been observed and documented by ancient Greek and Arabic cultures, documents attributed to the Shawnee Indians in our country also refer to the crown.

I mentioned in one of my earlier columns about how difficult it is to fully understand the motion of the stars and those in the crown are no exceptions. Of the seven stars you see, no two of them are moving in the same direction or at the same speed.