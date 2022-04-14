Stargazing: Now is ideal time to view Big Dipper

As we draw closer to the middle of the month of April, one of the sky’s most familiar formations, the “Big Dipper” is well-placed for observation when the sky gets dark.

Saturday’s full moon will do a pretty good job of fading out a lot of the stars on view at this time of year, but the dipper will still be an easy sight in its position in the extremely high northern sky.

As I’m certain most of my readers know, the “Big Dipper” is only an asterism, not a constellation. The home constellation of the dipper is Ursa Major whereas the “Little Dipper” is at home in the constellation of Ursa Minor.

As I said, the heaven’s most familiar stellar formation is in an ideal position this middle of April, and stargazers should have no trouble locating the Large Bear standing upright on its stellar legs.

A major portion of this constellation is familiar to almost everyone as the Big Dipper, but in astronomy the entire formation must be viewed as a whole.

Why ancient cultures imagined the figure in the form of a bear is still a mystery. One thing is certain, however, the bear possesses the longest tail known in zoological science.

The Big Dipper is an astronomical landmark and has been used for navigational purposes since the time of the Phoenicians, who are also thought to be the first people to use two brighter stars in the group as celestial pointers.

Most readers are aware that the Earth revolves about its axis not in a vertical position but slanted about 23.5 degrees from perpendicular.

As a result, the Earth’s axis is pointed in the direction of a star named Polaris, the North Star and the two pointer of the Big Dipper make finding this point in space very easy.

Before getting to the pointers, I’ll run down the five other primary stars which make up the seven-star dipper.

In the very end of the dipper’s handle is a blue-white star called Alkaid. From there we come next to the star Mizar, which has an optical double known as Alcor.

This double star is visible with the naked eye, but some people have a difficult time separating the two. I’m not sure who they are, but I’ve heard that several optometrists in the metro area have used the double star to determine the acuity of their patient’s eyesight.

This double star is quite visible when using binoculars, and if you have a telescope, (even a very small one} another star can be seen very close to Alcor. This third “partner” goes by the odd name Sidus Ludovicianum.

Next is Alioth, a fairly bright star which is a member of a binary system in which the two bodies rotate about a common center of gravity every 4.2 years. From Alioth, we come to the stars making up the cup of the dipper.

As you view the Big Dipper, now the star in the lower right side of the cup is the faintest star in the dipper. Megrez, and straight up from there is a brilliant white star named Phecda.

To the left are the two “pointer stars,” Merak at the upper left and Dubhe at the lower left.

Note the distance that separates these two stars. By moving along an imaginary line, running from Merak through Dubhe and then continued about five times their separation distance, you will come to a fairly bright star — Polaris, the North Star.

Within the constellation (not just the dipper) are 2 galaxies, which appear to lie very close to each other (about ½ degree).

Both can be glimpsed in the same field of view with about 10-by-50 binoculars providing there is no moon and the sky is fairly transparent.

Estimates put the two galaxies at about 10 million light years from the Sun.

Although they appear to be close together they are in reality almost 150,000 light years apart.