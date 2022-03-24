Stargazing: Observing the Sun takes utmost caution

I would imagine that most people believe astronomers do nothing more than observe the nighttime collection of stars, planets and galaxies. That’s not always true.

In observatories as well as the backyard, both professional and amateur astronomers spend a great deal of their time studying the Sun, which, of course, is the nearest star to Earth.

But one thing each of these observing sessions takes into consideration is the extreme danger that exists when a person attempts to view the Sun with an optical aid that does not have suitable filtering material to protect their eyesight.

How many times I’ve written that there’s absolutely nothing of interest on the solar disc that is worth a person’s eyesight. And it can occur in an instant of inattention.

In a book I was reading, “The Beginner’s Observing Guide” there was a chapter that dealt with solar observation. It said, “it is not just at times of a solar eclipse that viewing the Sun can be dangerous, such an idea is nonsense. Looking at the Sun without the protection of a proper filter is ALWAYS DANGEROUS.”

While I was speaking to a group of school children last year, I brought with me a very simple device that would allow them to “look” at the Sun safely. Building one for yourself is really not that difficult since all it requires is a shoebox, pencil and paper.

Find yourself a shoebox and using a sharp pencil, poke a small hole in the middle of one end of the box. Take a piece of white paper and secure it to the inside of the shoebox at the opposite end of the punched hole.

Turn the box upside down, and hold the box up so that the end with the pinhole is pointing toward the Sun, but DO NOT LOOK THROUGH THE PINHOLE!

By letting the sunlight enter the box through the pinhole you will let an image of the Sun fall on the white paper inside the box. It will be fairly small, but it WILL be safe. If there happens to sunspots on the surface of the Sun, these will also be visible on your solar image. At the present time, the surface of the Sun is somewhat plain with no sunspots, but that can change very rapidly.

Another safe and simple method of observing the Sun can be done by using a small mirror and a piece of cardboard the same size as the mirror.

Poke a small hole, about ¼ inch in the middle of the cardboard piece and then tape the cardboard to the mirror.

Put the mirror in the sunlight so that the light is reflected from the mirror onto a wall or flat surface. The quality of the image will be better if you are able to project it onto a white wall and the surrounding area is dark.

Good luck and please, BE CAREFUL!