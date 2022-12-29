STARGAZING: Orion 'the Hunter' dominates southern sky

As we enter the first week of January, the constellation of Orion is now dominating the southern sky and is very easy to locate from our position here in southwest Iowa.

No matter how often one observes the constellation of Orion the Hunter, the fascination with this wintertime constellation seems always new.

Located in the high southern sky about 8:30 p.m., Orion is perhaps the most distinctive stellar grouping in the heavens — not so much from its size, but from the individual star alignments such as the three in-line stars flanked by two bright stars at equi-distance.

As you view Orion, the star in the upper left corner of the irregular quadrilateral is named Betelgeuse (BAY-tel-juice), also referred to as Alpha Orionis, a first magnitude star of fantastic proportions.

In the upper right hand corner is a second magnitude star named Beatrix (BE-uh-tricks), Gamma Orionis, and marks Orion’s left shoulder.

To the lower left corner lies the star Saiph (SAFE), Kappa Orionis, which, like Bellatrix, is a second magnitude star.

Last, and certainly not least, is a very white star in the lower right corner named Rigel (RYE-jell), Beta Orionis.

Rigel is an extremely hot star estimated to be 20,000 times brighter than our sun, but this brilliance is not evident since Rigel shines from more than 500 light years away.

Inside the “square” of Orion are three stars of almost equal brightness lying in a straight line. In mythology they are referred to as the “Belt Stars,” Orion nebula. From left to right, the belt stars are named Alnitak, Alnilam and Mintaka, (Zeta Epsilon and Delta Orionis, respectively.)

In addition to the uniqueness of the formation’s shape, one of the heaven’s most gasseous clouds, the Orion nebula, can be found just below the three belt stars.

Once you have located the constellation and belt stars, look slightly below the middle one for a fuzzy-looking patch of light.

With binoculars, this fuzziness will be resolved into a fan-shaped cloud of gas, which is spread out to unbelievable dimensions.

If you have a telescope, a good test of the optics and optical path in the instrument can be made using the Orion nebula.

Within the apparent center of the nebula is a formation of four stars called the Trapezium. These stars are invisible to the naked eye and cannot be resolved using binoculars.

If your telescope resolves (separates) the four stars, it’s a good indication that the scope’s optics are good and in proper alignment (collimation).