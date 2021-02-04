Stargazing: Orion, the Hunter, now standing on his 'feet'

Each year about this time, I write about one of the sky’s most impressive constellations, Orion, the Hunter, standing tall as he begins to rule the southern sky for the next 90 days.
Orion may be the most recognizable constellation in the sky, visible worldwide from its position straddling the celestial equator.
At this time of year the entire constellation stands erect with two stars marking the hunter’s feet — Saiph, left and Rigel, right. As you look at the formation, these two stars are almost parallel with each other.
I find Orion always enjoyable to look at because of its unique shape, coloration of the various stars making up the constellation and the unmistakable alignment of the three stars that represent his belt.
Several weeks ago I wrote about one of the most remarkable stars in Orion, Betelgeuse, and related how it represents the hunter’s right shoulder. Further to the right is a 1.6 magnitude star named Bellatrix marking his left shoulder.
If you are facing toward the south, see if you can also locate a deeply colored yellow star to the right. Although it is not directly connected to the Orion constellation, it goes by the name Procyon and is the brightest star in Canis Minor, the smaller of Orion’s two hunting dogs.
Procyon is also unique in astronomy since it in very early times it was referred to as “The Proclaimer” because it rises a short time before and “proclaims” the arrival of unmistakable Sirius, the brightest star in the northern hemisphere and also the brightest stellar member of the group that makes up Canis Major, the larger hunting dog trotting behind Orion.
Right in the middle of an imaginary line drawn from Betelgeuse to Rigel you will find the 3 unique belt stars are, Beginning with the lower left and working upwards, they are named Alnitak, Alnilam and Mintaka.
Just below the middle star, observers should be able to detect the Orion Nebula a tremendous gaseous cloud of hydrogen, listed in the Messier catalog as M-42. This cloud appears as a hazy blob when viewed with the naked eye and with binoculars its fan shape can be detected. It is only when you look at this gas cloud with a telescope that the true measure of its magnitude is seen.
The Great Orion Nebula is classified as an emission nebula because four new and very hot stars imbedded in the cloud energize its illumination. You can’t see these four stars with just your naked eyes but with a telescope the group known as the Trapezium should be visible.
I have always told beginning stargazers that one of the best ways to test the optics of their telescope is to see if they can resolve all four of the stars.
There are several stories in mythology dealing with Orion, who was impervious to the efforts of people who wanted him killed. Orion met his demise, according to mythology, when he was stung on his left heel by a scorpion (Scorpius).
Although connected in mythology, Orion and Scorpius are located on opposite sides of the heavens, Scorpius rising in the early spring just as Orion sets in the western sky.