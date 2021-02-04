Stargazing: Orion, the Hunter, now standing on his 'feet'

Each year about this time, I write about one of the sky’s most impressive constellations, Orion, the Hunter, standing tall as he begins to rule the southern sky for the next 90 days.

Orion may be the most recognizable constellation in the sky, visible worldwide from its position straddling the celestial equator.

At this time of year the entire constellation stands erect with two stars marking the hunter’s feet — Saiph, left and Rigel, right. As you look at the formation, these two stars are almost parallel with each other.

I find Orion always enjoyable to look at because of its unique shape, coloration of the various stars making up the constellation and the unmistakable alignment of the three stars that represent his belt.

Several weeks ago I wrote about one of the most remarkable stars in Orion, Betelgeuse, and related how it represents the hunter’s right shoulder. Further to the right is a 1.6 magnitude star named Bellatrix marking his left shoulder.

If you are facing toward the south, see if you can also locate a deeply colored yellow star to the right. Although it is not directly connected to the Orion constellation, it goes by the name Procyon and is the brightest star in Canis Minor, the smaller of Orion’s two hunting dogs.