Stargazing: Pegasus dominates our eastern sky

As we reach the end of September and move further into autumnal skies, our eastern sky is now dominated by one of the heaven’s largest constellations, Pegasus, the winged horse of ancient mythology.

Marked by a very conspicuous “Great Square” made up of second and third magnitude stars, Pegasus represents an excellent example of the extremes to which our ancient astronomers went to find star formations into which they could squeeze the various gods, animals and monsters we recognize still today.

From our vantage point in space, the “horse” is generally upside down in the sky with its feet pointing up into the heavens. Only the head, neck and forefeet of the mythological equine are represented by stars.

The stars of the Great Square are Scheat (upper right), Markab (lower right) and Algenib (lower left). The second magnitude star in the upper left corner is named Alpheratz, an Arabic word for “chain.” This star, although part of the square, actually belongs to the constellation of Andromeda, the “Chained Maiden.”

From the star Markab, it is not too difficult to follow the imaginary line marking the horse’s neck, and seeing that line bends to form an imaginary head, the nose being represented by a star called Enif (Epsilon Pegasi.)

Just to the right of Enif, look for a small asterism, Equuleus, the Little Horse, which is comprised of stars, the majority of which are fairly dim but still worth looking for.

As we move into October, keep a lookout for the Orionid Meteor Shower, which is active from Oct. 2 through Nov. 7.

This particular meteor display is famous for meteors passing almost directly overhead and which vary in size and brightness that can catch observers by surprise.

Based on past Orionids, observers should see at least 20 meteors per hour which pass directly overhead and they should be spectacular.

The Orionids are produced when space debris passes through the remains of Comet 1P/Halley through the inner solar system.

One suggestion I’ll use comes from the October issue of "Astronomy" magazine. I will recommend observers grab a hot chocolate, wrap up warmly and settle into a lounger to watch the winter constellations rise and wait for the glowing embers of Halley’s dusty debris to momentarily brighten up the sky.