Stargazing: Perseus Double Cluster worth looking for

Entering the month of October, now is a great time to go out in the night sky to look for not one but two dazzling clusters of stars located in the constellation of Perseus,
Known to astronomers as the Double Cluster in Perseus, this collection of stars is now mid-high in the northeast sky about 8 p.m. and although it is possible to view them with just the naked eye, their true beauty is best seen by using binoculars.
The easiest method of locating Perseus is to use the distinctive “W” shaped constellation of Cassiopeia, a subject I’ve written about several times. If you follow the right leg of the “W” downward and along an imaginary line you fill find the Double Cluster.
The cluster, referred to by their New General Catalog (NGC) numbers 869 and 884, are considered by many astronomers to be one of the best examples of a star cluster.
Each of the Perseus clusters contains approximately 250 stars that are visible in 7-power binoculars. The number of stars jumps significantly when a telescope is used to view the individual clusters.
The Perseus clusters are both of the open variety and although they are not tightly packed together their individual formations are easily visible. In addition to the Double Cluster, there is a peculiar star in the constellation named Beta Persei and it is an eclipsing binary star.
In a binary system, the brighter of the two is called a primary star while the fainter a secondary star. As the secondary star moves in front of the primary, it partially blocks its light and the decrease in apparent luminosity makes it appear to “blink”.
Ancient Arabic cultures gave this star the name Algol that translates to the word demon, hence the “demon star.”
Algol B will pass in front of Algol A every two days, 17 hours and 48 minutes. This results in a drop in magnitude from 4 to 3.5 where it remains for about 20 minutes after which it returns to its original brightness in about four and a half hours.
In addition to Arabic observers, there were many other cultures that watched Algol and although they did not have access to any optical aids, they were still able to observe and accurately document the variations in its brightness.
Two of our solar system’s planets put on a close pass during the evening hours tonight.
The planets Jupiter and Saturn will appear in the southwest sky at about 10 p.m. with Jupiter being the brighter of the two.
Although these two planets are nice to look at with the naked eye, it takes a telescope to really bring out the features of Jupiter as well s the ring system of Saturn.
If you do have a telescope, Jupiter will be shining at a –2.4 magnitude and will be the brightest object in the night sky except for the moon.
Quite often the best time to observe Jupiter is during twilight when the glare is not so bright and that will help out greatly when observing its four Galilean moons, Io, Europa, Ganymede and Callisto.
Saturn, which requires a telescope of at least 3-inches diameter to see the ring structures, lies just to the upper left of Jupiter.
If conditions permit, Saturn’s majestic ring system will be on view, permitting you to look for a gap in the ring structure known as the Cassini Division and the shadow of the planetary disc being projected onto the far side of the ring system.
