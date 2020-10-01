Stargazing: Perseus Double Cluster worth looking for

In a binary system, the brighter of the two is called a primary star while the fainter a secondary star. As the secondary star moves in front of the primary, it partially blocks its light and the decrease in apparent luminosity makes it appear to “blink”.

Ancient Arabic cultures gave this star the name Algol that translates to the word demon, hence the “demon star.”

Algol B will pass in front of Algol A every two days, 17 hours and 48 minutes. This results in a drop in magnitude from 4 to 3.5 where it remains for about 20 minutes after which it returns to its original brightness in about four and a half hours.

In addition to Arabic observers, there were many other cultures that watched Algol and although they did not have access to any optical aids, they were still able to observe and accurately document the variations in its brightness.

Two of our solar system’s planets put on a close pass during the evening hours tonight.

The planets Jupiter and Saturn will appear in the southwest sky at about 10 p.m. with Jupiter being the brighter of the two.

Although these two planets are nice to look at with the naked eye, it takes a telescope to really bring out the features of Jupiter as well s the ring system of Saturn.