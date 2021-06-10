Stargazing: Planet Venus continues to shine brightly

I am sure most of my readers are well aware of the fear of global warming that is supposed to be currently affecting some areas on our home planet. When it comes to global warming, however, the cloud structures of Venus provide a classic example of the greenhouse effect gone amuck.

Just as our parent Sun warms the surface of Earth, so does it warm the surface of Venus. The problem is that the surface is heated but the heat cannot escape since the planet is wrapped in a kind of cocoon that prevents the heat from escaping.

As I mentioned above, although the surface of Venus has never been seen or photographed, unmanned spacecraft such as the U.S. Pioneer 12, the Soviet’s Venera 15 and 16 craft and the most prolific producer of data, the U.S. Galileo mission, have been able to map electronically most of the surface of Venus.

If plans continue to be considered, NASA has announced that it is sending two new missions to Venus is order to examine the planet’s atmosphere and geological features. The missions that have already been awarded $500 million each, are due for launch between 2028 and 2030.