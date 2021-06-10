Stargazing: Planet Venus continues to shine brightly

It doesn’t take a great deal of effort to locate our “sister” planet Venus in the southwestern sky about an hour after sunset as it shines with a –3.9 magnitude and it remains visible until about 10:15 p.m..
If the skies are clear tomorrow evening, observers can spot Venus and a slender crescent moon less than 3 degrees apart. It makes for a very pleasing sight.
Shining as bright as it does, it is the brightest object in the sky except for the moon and Sun. The planet will remain our evening “star” until early August.
To many of the ancient cultures, Venus was referred to as Hesperus, when it was visible in the morning and Phosphorous when it became visible in the evening.
In characterizing Venus as our “sister” planet I am quick to add that it gets that name only because of its size. As hostile as Venus is astronomically, I certainly wouldn’t want her for a sister.
While Earth has its blue skies, white clouds and an abundance of oxygen and nitrogen for us to breathe, Venus has extremely dense clouds comprised primarily of water vapor and sulfuric acid. Add to this a surface temperature in the 860 degree Fahrenheit range that makes it hot enough to melt lead.
It is this dense, caustic cloud structure that prevents any optical observation of the surface of Venus from Earth and it is only through the use of advance radar and data received from orbiting spacecraft that we have been able to “visualize” the Venusian surface at all.
I am sure most of my readers are well aware of the fear of global warming that is supposed to be currently affecting some areas on our home planet. When it comes to global warming, however, the cloud structures of Venus provide a classic example of the greenhouse effect gone amuck.
Just as our parent Sun warms the surface of Earth, so does it warm the surface of Venus. The problem is that the surface is heated but the heat cannot escape since the planet is wrapped in a kind of cocoon that prevents the heat from escaping.
As I mentioned above, although the surface of Venus has never been seen or photographed, unmanned spacecraft such as the U.S. Pioneer 12, the Soviet’s Venera 15 and 16 craft and the most prolific producer of data, the U.S. Galileo mission, have been able to map electronically most of the surface of Venus.
If plans continue to be considered, NASA has announced that it is sending two new missions to Venus is order to examine the planet’s atmosphere and geological features. The missions that have already been awarded $500 million each, are due for launch between 2028 and 2030.
Each of the earlier spacecraft radioed a signal to the surface and then caught the signal as it was bounced back. By recording the time between transmission and rebound, shorter for mountains, longer for valleys, a reasonable mapping of the surface was achieved. It has been determined that the surface has vast mountain ranges over a major portion of it.
One thing I have found when viewing Venus is not to wait until the sky is very dark. It is best to take a look at Venus just after the Sun sets and you might be surprised to see the planet only half illuminated.
This shape is not unusual because Venus is an inferior planet, that is it lies between Earth and the Sun, and as such it goes through certain phases just as our moon does for viewers here on Earth.
We’ve been experiencing some fairly warm temperatures over the past week or so, but for those of us living in southwest Iowa, summertime does not officially arrive until June 20 with the arrival of the summer solstice at 10:32 p.m.