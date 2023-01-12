Stargazing: Pleiades cluster arrives with cold winter weather

Two things that always seem to coincide with each other are the cold weather of winter and the annual arrival of the Pleiades (PLEE-uh-deez) star cluster.

Although I have to drive 35 miles east to enjoy really dark skies, the one thing I never get tired of is observing the Pleiades through my telescope. For those of us who live in the city, a trip to the countryside can be a real eye-opener.

The Pleiades is the most famous cluster of stars in the sky and their “home” is in the constellation of Taurus, the Bull. Taurus and the Pleiades are now very visible almost overhead in the sky slightly to the south.

I should also mention that the Pleiades are only one of the few stellar formations mentioned in the Bible. In the book of Job, Chapter 38, verse 31: “Canst, thou bind the sweet influence of the Pleiades, or loose the bands of Orion?”

Looking at the cluster with binoculars, you should see three stars in a fan shape with four brighter stars just over to the left.

The first star in the fan is Asterope followed by Taygeta and then Celaeno. The four stars to the lower left are Maia, upper right; Electra, lower right; Merope, lower left; and finally, Aleyone, upper left.

Each of these last four stars appear brighter than the other “sisters” because they are completely surrounded by seven vast clouds of hydrogen, which is illuminated by the electromagnetic radiation from the stars embedded in the cloud.

In mythology, the Pleiades represent the seen daughters of Atlas and Pleione. Things got a little out-of-hand because of the boisterous giant named Orion, who was courting the girls, and they became so frightened they begged the god Zeus to protect them.

Having sympathy for the young ladies, Zeus turned the sisters into doves and placed them in the sky.

Tonight you can see the Pleiades high overhead and also spot Orion mid-high in the eastern sky still pursuing them. Little does he know, but he will never catch up to them.

In addition to the mythology surrounding the Pleiades, I ran across another scenario attributed to the plains Indians that related how the Pleiades represented seven Indian maidens who on a walk through the sky lost their way and never found their way back home.

They remained in the sky, staying close together and, according to the legend, the seventh sister is difficult to see because she wants to go back to the Earth, and her tears dim her luster.