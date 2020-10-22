Stargazing: Preparation can make cold night skies the best

Blood vessels in the toes and fingers constrict and the warm blood is shunted into the torso where most of our vital organs are located. It is this shunting of warm blood out of the extremities that causes our toes and fingers to get so cold so quickly.

One fact readers might not be aware of is that if you are outside and the temperatures get down to 20 degrees Fahrenheit, 60% of all body heat is radiated right through the top of the head despite having a lot of hair or none. You may have heard someone say: “If your toes are cold, put on a hat.” Heat radiation is the reason.

Sometimes every amateur astronomer has had to make a decision of whether to go out in the middle of the night to look at the stars. It’s sort of like having a devil and an angel sitting on each of your shoulders.

Devil: “This is utterly ridiculous. Only a fool would get up and tromp outside in the middle of the night. Are you nuts! It’s 5 below zero out there with 12 mph winds. I’d get back under the warm covers if I were you.”

Angel: “Don’t you remember? This is the last time this event occurs until the year 2035. If you don’t get up right now and record it you are going to hate yourself in the morning.”