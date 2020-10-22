Stargazing: Preparation can make cold night skies the best

I will be the first to admit that the colder weather we find ourselves in as we reach the middle of October certainly doesn’t make stargazing very pleasurable, but if precautions are taken the colder nighttime sky is still beautiful to look at and enjoy.
It is also true that during this time of year some of the brightest constellations begin to make their appearance in sky.
Queen Cassiopeia — the wife of last week’s column about King Cepheus — now takes on the shape of the letter “W” in the northern sky just to the left of her celestial husband.
Back to the cold temperatures, stargazing is a bit uncomfortable but it is possible for a person to be adequately protected and that getting “suited up” for observing in winter doesn’t take that much effort.
Once the Sun has dropped 22 degrees below the western horizon, those who are outside can easily feel the nighttime chill descend on them. Perhaps at this point it is a good time to offer one important tip: Always think about heat loss.
Most of us are aware that dead air space is a great insulator and people who are required by their job to work outdoors during the coldest weather are familiar with how to dress in layers.
For stargazers, however, even with the layering, it doesn’t take long for the heat of the body to be siphoned off by those cold temperatures. The human brain has the capacity to protect the body and as soon as it detects that heat loss, compensatory mechanisms kick in automatically to reduce that loss.
Blood vessels in the toes and fingers constrict and the warm blood is shunted into the torso where most of our vital organs are located. It is this shunting of warm blood out of the extremities that causes our toes and fingers to get so cold so quickly.
One fact readers might not be aware of is that if you are outside and the temperatures get down to 20 degrees Fahrenheit, 60% of all body heat is radiated right through the top of the head despite having a lot of hair or none. You may have heard someone say: “If your toes are cold, put on a hat.” Heat radiation is the reason.
Sometimes every amateur astronomer has had to make a decision of whether to go out in the middle of the night to look at the stars. It’s sort of like having a devil and an angel sitting on each of your shoulders.
Devil: “This is utterly ridiculous. Only a fool would get up and tromp outside in the middle of the night. Are you nuts! It’s 5 below zero out there with 12 mph winds. I’d get back under the warm covers if I were you.”
Angel: “Don’t you remember? This is the last time this event occurs until the year 2035. If you don’t get up right now and record it you are going to hate yourself in the morning.”
Every astronomer, and I must confess I am guilty, has been tested like that at one time or another and it truly takes a hearty amateur to leave a warm bed and go outside to see some celestial event at this time of year.
If you’re not already an early riser, you’ll have to decide whether to leave that warm bed to view a pass of the International Space Station (ISS) on Saturday morning.
The ISS will first appear in the West-Southwestern sky at 6:49 a.m. will be almost overhead at 6:52 and then disappear in the NE at 6:55 a.m.
It will be traveling at 17,300 mph and should be very bright (if the sky is clear).
