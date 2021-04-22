Stargazing: Question about comets prompts column

I received an email from a reader who asked if I might write about comets and their place in history. Here it goes.

Comets have inspired dread, fear and awe in many different cultures and societies around the world and throughout time. They have been branded with such titles as the “Harbinger of Doom” and the “Menace of the Universe” and they have been regarded both as omens of disaster and messengers of the gods.

Although comets have a “bad” name to contend with, not everyone sees comets as bad luck. Some believed comets brought good luck. They also believed that comets carried angels through the heavens

Comets contain dust, ice, carbon dioxide, ammonia, methane and more and many astronomers believe comets are leftovers from the material that initially formed the solar system about 4.6 billion years ago.

Comets, like asteroids, are small celestial bodies that orbit the Sun. And as a result of their unusual composition they have been given the nickname of “dirty snowballs.”

There is a comet in our “neighborhood” right now, but because of its illumination it is not visible to the naked eye and requires telescopes of at least 8 inches in diameter to view it. It is named Comet C/2020 R4 Atlas.

