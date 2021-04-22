Stargazing: Question about comets prompts column

I received an email from a reader who asked if I might write about comets and their place in history. Here it goes.
Comets have inspired dread, fear and awe in many different cultures and societies around the world and throughout time. They have been branded with such titles as the “Harbinger of Doom” and the “Menace of the Universe” and they have been regarded both as omens of disaster and messengers of the gods.
Although comets have a “bad” name to contend with, not everyone sees comets as bad luck. Some believed comets brought good luck. They also believed that comets carried angels through the heavens
Comets contain dust, ice, carbon dioxide, ammonia, methane and more and many astronomers believe comets are leftovers from the material that initially formed the solar system about 4.6 billion years ago.
Comets, like asteroids, are small celestial bodies that orbit the Sun. And as a result of their unusual composition they have been given the nickname of “dirty snowballs.”
There is a comet in our “neighborhood” right now, but because of its illumination it is not visible to the naked eye and requires telescopes of at least 8 inches in diameter to view it. It is named Comet C/2020 R4 Atlas.
Most comets are too faint to be visible without the aid of a telescope, but a few each decade become bright enough to be visible to the naked eye, and occasionally, a comet may experience a huge and sudden outburst of gas and dust, during which the size of the coma — the nebulous envelope around the nucleus of a comet --greatly increases for a period of time.
Comets are not self-luminous bodies and the light we see is the result of the effects of solar radiation and the solar wind acting upon the nucleus of the comet. Size wise, the comet’s nucleus ranges from a few hundred meters to tens of kilometers across and are composed of loose collections of ice, dust and small rocky particles. The appearance of a comet, also sometimes referred to as an apparition, become luminous, as I said, from the solar wind “lighting up” the abundant gasses within the nucleus.
Comets are important to scientists because they are primitive bodies left over from the formation of the solar system. They were among the first solid bodies to form in the solar nebula, the collapsing interstellar cloud of dust and gas out of which the Sun and planets formed.
So where did these celestial bodies get their name “comet?” The word comet comes from the Greek word “Kometes,” meaning long hair. This is because of how a comet’s tail can look like long flowing locks of hair.
Speaking of tails, I should point out that although it is referred to as a tail, the hairy strands of light we see are actually leading the comet, not stretching out behind it. The solar wind pushes the comet’s gas clouds ahead of the nucleus itself.
So what is the most famous comet of all times? That has to be Halley’s comet, which last appeared in southwest Iowa skies in 1986. It will make its reappearance in 2061.
We can only hope to have a naked-eye comet come around soon, but we see a number of comets with the naked eye when they pass close to the sun because their comas and tails reflect sunlight or even glow because of energy they absorb from the sun.
That is about all we can do is hope since most comets are too small or too faint to be seen without a telescope.