Stargazing: Royal couple is easy to find

Two members of mythological royalty which appear among our stars are King Cepheus and Queen Cassiopeia.

Of the two, Cassiopeia is easiest to recognize because of the unique shape given to it by five of the brighter stars in the formation.

Depending on which side of the North Star she is viewed, Cassiopeia can look like either a misshapen “W” or “M”.

Looking north, stargazers will find Cassiopeia high in the sky and resembling that letter “M” lying on its side.

King Cepheus lies just to the left of Cassiopeia and almost directly overhead.

Shaped like a house with a pointed roof, this husband of Queen Cassiopeia was one of the Argonauts who went with Jason in search of the Golden Fleece.

One of the nice things about both of these majestic constellations is that they are circumpolar constellations and as such never go below the northern horizon entirely.

Several open star clusters can be easily seen in Cassiopeia including Messier Objects M-52 and M-103. They are best viewed with 7x35 binoculars.

One of the most famous stars on record was found in Cassiopeia, but is no longer visible. It is known as “Tycho’s Star.”

Discovered by Tycho Brahe, a great observational astronomer, in November 1572, the star suddenly burst into view and subsequently became so bright it exceeded even the brilliance of the planets Jupiter and Venus.

The star actually became visible in broad daylight, but by December began to fade quickly and entirely disappeared from naked eye view in March 1574. (This was before the invention of the telescope in 1604.)

Although Tycho positioned the star with reasonable accuracy, no optical trace of it has been found in modern times, even by some of the largest land-based telescopes available.

Cepheus, although relatively inconspicuous, at first glance nevertheless is littered with bright star fields easily seen with even the simplest of optical aids.

Again, Cepheus can be found almost directly overhead at 8 p.m.

Whereas Cassiopeia had the most famous star on record, Cepheus boasts a star that is considered one of the most famous and is still visible with a 2-inch telescope.

Called Delta Cephei, it is the prototype star after which all other so-called Cepheid-type variables are named.