Stargazing: Royal couple is very easy to find

Two members of mythological royalty which appear in the stars are King Cepheus and his Queen Cassiopeia -- subjects of several of my columns in the past.

Of these two, Cassiopeia is the easiest to locate and recognize because of the unique shape given to it by five of the brighter stars in the formation.

Depending upon which side of the North Star she is viewed, Cassiopeia can look very much like either the letter “W” or “M.”

Looking towards the north, stargazers will find Cassiopeia high in the northeast sky and now resembling that letter “M” almost lying on its side.

Cepheus can be found just to the upper right of Cassiopeia and very close to being directly overhead.

Cepheus has been said to resemble a house with a pointed roof and in mythology was one of the Argonauts who went with Jason in search of the Golden Fleece.

One of the nice things about both of these majestic constellations is that both are circumpolar and as such never go below our local horizons.

Several open star clusters can be easily seen in Cassiopeia including the Messier Objects M-52 and M-103. Both of these formations are best viewed when using 7-by-35 binoculars.