Stargazing: Sagittarius believed to be our galaxy’s center

Marked by a tremendous population of stars and interstellar gasses, the constellation of Sagittarius, the Archer, is believed by astronomers to mark the center of our Milky Way Galaxy.
Sagittarius lies in the low southern sky at this time of year and although it is referred to as The Archer, astronomers know this distinctive collection of stars as the “Teapot” complete with spout and handle. This constellation has also been compared to a milk dipper why I don’t know.
When you locate this formation, the western group of stars forms a small triangle that represents the teapot’s spout, back to the east will be a line of stars, which mark its handle.
Lying almost entirely in the Milky Way, this late summer constellation is famous for the numerous nebulae and star clusters, many of which are visible with the naked eye. No place in the heavens will you find a greater number of stars clustered so close together they defy the imagination
Against this bright background of stars can be found dark blotches that to the eye appear to be devoid of stars. In reality, these dark spaces, nicknamed “Coal Sacks”, are dense structures of interstellar dust that block out the stars that lie beyond them.
Ranking ninth on the list of zodiacal constellations, Sagittarius represents The Archer who, in mythology, was half man-half horse and who holds a bow and arrow in his hand. The arrow points directly at the star Antares which marks the heart of the Scorpion, the constellation that precedes Sagittarius in the zodiac.
Formed by eight fairly bright stars, the teapot is fairly easy to locate. The Milk Dipper is made up of the star at the top of the lid and four others in the handle.
Of the many cluster of stars located in this region of the sky, one of the easier globular star clusters to find is the Great Sagittarius Cluster also identified by its Messier number, M-22.
M-22 lies at a distance of 10,000 light years and shines at a magnitude of 6.5 that puts it well within reach of a pair of binoculars providing you are blessed with very, very dark skies. Look for the cluster just to the upper left of the star that marks the top of the teapot’s lid.
Observers may notice a fairly bright object just to the east of the Teapot and another slightly dimmer yellowish object slightly further east. The brighter object will be planet Jupiter while the yellowish object will be planet Saturn, the showpiece of our solar system. Both of these planets require telescopes to really get the value out of observing them.
For those readers who might keep tabs on such things, for the past month or so, Jupiter has been “residing” between the constellations of Sagittarius and Capricorn and will remain there until the latter part of August.
For you really early risers, our sister planet Venus is now residing in the eastern morning sky about 5 a.m. and is shining very, very bright. It reaches its greatest illumination Friday morning when it will be shining at a –4.6 magnitude. Only the moon and sun will be brighter.