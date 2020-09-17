Stargazing: Say farewell to summer in southwest Iowa next Tuesday

As Earth moves at over 70,000 mph in its orbit around the Sun, its relationship to the Sun places the northern hemisphere in a tilted position away from the Sun. The result of this tilt is the angle of the Sun’s rays getting smaller and smaller which reduces the amount of heat since these rays don’t strike Earth head on but at more of an angle and the majority are then reflected back into space. Hence colder temperatures associated with autumn.

When we get to the winter solstice on Dec. 21, that axial tilt will reach its maximum and winter will grab hold in our neck of the woods while Rio de Janeiro will most likely be blistering hot.

A good science project might be to actually observe these changes of tilt with nothing more than a straight stick and a flat spot of ground that is always in sunlight.

By placing the stick perpendicular to the ground and observing the shadow it casts over a period of a year you’d see the stick’s shadow shortest at noon on the beginning of summer while it would be longest at the beginning of winter. Again Sun angles come into play.

With the arrival of autumn, the summertime constellations we’ve been observing are beginning to sink further into the western sky only to be replaced by an equal number of bright constellations rising in the east.