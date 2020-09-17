Stargazing: Say farewell to summer in southwest Iowa next Tuesday

Although the temperatures don’t always reflect the change in the seasons, autumn (or fall) officially arrives in southwest Iowa at precisely 8:31 a.m. CDT Tuesday.
On this day, the apparent motion of the Sun has it crossing the equator marking the beginning of autumn in the northern hemisphere while spring emerges in the southern.
Although the words fall and autumn stem from Britain, autumn was the more popular word for a long time. Both have had their ups and downs in popularity. It wasn’t until the 1800s that American English and British English took unofficial stances on these words: fall is the word of choice in the U.S. and autumn in Britain.
With the fairly comfortable temperatures we’ve experienced over the past several days, it may be a bit difficult to foresee colder temperatures on the horizon but we know darn good and well they’re going to happen.
The word “equinox” is derived from the Latin aequus nox which means “equal night,” but although this is widely accepted it isn’t exactly true in reality.
We can’t actually feel the changes in Earth’s relationship to the Sun, but it is that relationship that brings about our seasonal changes here in southwest Iowa as well as the rest of the country.
Earth spins on an axis that is tilted approximately 23.5 degrees from perpendicular and this tilt results in Earth’s surfaces receiving the sun’s rays at different angles at different times of the year.
As Earth moves at over 70,000 mph in its orbit around the Sun, its relationship to the Sun places the northern hemisphere in a tilted position away from the Sun. The result of this tilt is the angle of the Sun’s rays getting smaller and smaller which reduces the amount of heat since these rays don’t strike Earth head on but at more of an angle and the majority are then reflected back into space. Hence colder temperatures associated with autumn.
When we get to the winter solstice on Dec. 21, that axial tilt will reach its maximum and winter will grab hold in our neck of the woods while Rio de Janeiro will most likely be blistering hot.
A good science project might be to actually observe these changes of tilt with nothing more than a straight stick and a flat spot of ground that is always in sunlight.
By placing the stick perpendicular to the ground and observing the shadow it casts over a period of a year you’d see the stick’s shadow shortest at noon on the beginning of summer while it would be longest at the beginning of winter. Again Sun angles come into play.
With the arrival of autumn, the summertime constellations we’ve been observing are beginning to sink further into the western sky only to be replaced by an equal number of bright constellations rising in the east.
I know everyone doesn’t share the feeling, but the arrival of autumn also marks the beginning of darker skies at an earlier time that is good for stargazers who have to get up early in the a.m. during Daylight Savings Time (DST), which by the way, ends on Nov. 1 this year.
On another subject, late September skies continue to provide viewers a look at Venus, our “sister” planet now in the eastern sky shortly before sunrise.
It will peak at its greatest brilliancy tomorrow morning shining at a –4.3 magnitude. Because of is position in the mid-high eastern sky viewers will need an unobstructed horizon to get a good view.
Viewing Venus through a telescope on this particular date will show the planet in a gibbous phase approximately 70% illuminated.
