Stargazing: Saying hello to autumn, goodbye to summer

At exactly 2:21 p.m. CDT Wednesday afternoon, residents of southwest Iowa had to say good-bye to the lazy, hazy, crazy days of summer and say hello to the cooler autumnal months which lie ahead.

The Sun crossed the equator, marking the beginning of cooler weather for us and the beginning of spring in the southern hemisphere.

With the really moderate temperatures we’ve been experiencing over the past couple of days, it may be a bit difficult to foresee colder temperatures on the horizon, but we know that it’s going to happen.

For someone who is a devout clock watcher and makes notes of such events, the Autumnal Equinox is only one of two times per year when there are approximately as many hours of daylight as there are of night.

We can’t actually feel the changes in Earth’s relationship to the Sun, but it is that relationship that brings about our seasonal changes here in southwest Iowa and the rest of the country.

Earth spins on its axis that is tilted just a little more than 23.5 degrees from perpendicular and this tilt results in Earth surfaces receiving the Sun’s rays at different angles at different times of the year.