Stargazing: Saying hello to autumn, goodbye to summer

At exactly 2:21 p.m. CDT Wednesday afternoon, residents of southwest Iowa had to say good-bye to the lazy, hazy, crazy days of summer and say hello to the cooler autumnal months which lie ahead.
The Sun crossed the equator, marking the beginning of cooler weather for us and the beginning of spring in the southern hemisphere.
With the really moderate temperatures we’ve been experiencing over the past couple of days, it may be a bit difficult to foresee colder temperatures on the horizon, but we know that it’s going to happen.
For someone who is a devout clock watcher and makes notes of such events, the Autumnal Equinox is only one of two times per year when there are approximately as many hours of daylight as there are of night.
We can’t actually feel the changes in Earth’s relationship to the Sun, but it is that relationship that brings about our seasonal changes here in southwest Iowa and the rest of the country.
Earth spins on its axis that is tilted just a little more than 23.5 degrees from perpendicular and this tilt results in Earth surfaces receiving the Sun’s rays at different angles at different times of the year.
As Earth moves at 77,000 miles per hour in its orbit around the Sun, it’s relationship to the Sun will place the northern hemisphere tilting away from the Sun which results in the Sun’s rays striking Earth at an angle and be reflected back into space instead of shining on us head on, hence the colder temperatures.
When we get to the middle of December, the axial tilt will reach its maximum and winter will grab hold of our neck of the woods while Rio De Janeiro will be blistering hot.
A good science project might be to actually observe these changes of tilt with nothing more than a straight stick and a flat spot of ground that is always in sunlight.
By placing the stick perpendicular to the ground and observing the shadow it casts over a period of a year you’d see stick’s shadow shortest at noon on the beginning of summer while it would be longest at the beginning of winter. Again, Sun angles come into play.
With the arrival of autumn, the summertime constellations we’ve been observing are beginning to sink further into the western sky only to be replaced by an equal number of bright constellations now rising in the east.
I know everyone doesn’t share the feeling, but the arrival of autumn also marks the beginning of darker skies at an earlier time that is good for stargazers who have to get up early in the a.m. Daylight Savings Time, by the way, ends on Sunday, Nov. 7.
One of those autumn constellations I mentioned rising in the east is marked by the Great Square of Pegasus, the Winged Horse. The horse is lying on its back while its front legs are doing their best to kick Cygnus, the Swan out of its way.