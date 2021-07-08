Stargazing: Scorpius awaits stargazers in southern sky

“There is a place above where Scorpius bent. In tail and arms surround a vast extent” — Ovid

The constellation of Scorpius has been mentioned by all the early writers on astronomy, and it ranks as the premiere formation for southwest Iowa summertime stargazers.

If you have an unobstructed view to the south, look for Scorpius at about 9:45 p.m.

Because of its distinctive fan and curling tail, you should have no difficulty in finding the formation. If you don’t find it immediately, don’t get discouraged. This constellation will be with us for the next couple of months.

Next to its unique shape, the most notable feature is the brightest star in the constellation, Antares.

This star is often called the Rival of Mars because of its red coloration which resembles the red planet, which itself is now in the western sky shortly after sunset.

Antares ranks as a giant among giants when it comes to size.

Its diameter, according to the most recent estimates, is 400 million miles, which is more than twice the diameter of Earth’s orbit. Measurements of the stars distance places it approximately 170 light years from us.