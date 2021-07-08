Stargazing: Scorpius awaits stargazers in southern sky

“There is a place above where Scorpius bent. In tail and arms surround a vast extent” — Ovid
The constellation of Scorpius has been mentioned by all the early writers on astronomy, and it ranks as the premiere formation for southwest Iowa summertime stargazers.
If you have an unobstructed view to the south, look for Scorpius at about 9:45 p.m.
Because of its distinctive fan and curling tail, you should have no difficulty in finding the formation. If you don’t find it immediately, don’t get discouraged. This constellation will be with us for the next couple of months.
Next to its unique shape, the most notable feature is the brightest star in the constellation, Antares.
This star is often called the Rival of Mars because of its red coloration which resembles the red planet, which itself is now in the western sky shortly after sunset.
Antares ranks as a giant among giants when it comes to size.
Its diameter, according to the most recent estimates, is 400 million miles, which is more than twice the diameter of Earth’s orbit. Measurements of the stars distance places it approximately 170 light years from us.
Scorpius contains a multitude of star clusters and double stars, many of which are well within the reach of 7X binoculars.
Two such clusters are referred to by their Messier numbers as M-80 and M-4.
Look for M-80 above and slightly to the right of Antares.M-4 lies just below Antares and, again, slightly to the right.
An interesting sidelight to the star cluster M-80 is the starless region immediately to the east.
This appears to be starless only because of the dark obscuring clouds of interstellar dust blocking the view of the stars beyond it.
This is just one of the “coal sack” regions which can be found in many areas of the Milky Way Galaxy.
Also visible are the clusters M-6 and M-7, this time at the tail of the scorpion.
Both are considered open clusters, and although best viewed with binoculars, this pair is visible with the naked eye, provided the night sky is absolutely clear and moonless.
In mythology, Scorpius represents the insect that killed the boisterous giant Orion who had bragged that there was nothing alive that could harm him.
Orion’s conceit infuriated the goddess Juno, who commanded the scorpion to attack.
Subsequently, Orion and Scorpius were both honored with a place among the stars, but so situated in the heavens that they never appear at the same time