Stargazing: Scorpius easy to spot in southern sky

Of the 12 sun signs that make up the zodiac, only one is represented by an insect and that sun sign is Scorpio, the Scorpion.

This unique constellation is now very easy to locate in the mid-high southern sky and it represents one of the constellations that really look like what it is supposed to.

I’ve always thought that whoever named the constellations must have had some good “stuff” since it must have taken a very vivid imagination to come up with the names of the 88 recognized constellations.

A beautiful constellation, Scorpio — also known as Scorpius — is fully immersed is the Milky Way and stands out clearly from the distant background of clouds.

Scorpio should be very easy for stargazers to locate since the curving formation of its body and the fan shaped stars of its head and claws is not at all difficult to find.

Starting with those fan-shaped stars, the body of the scorpion curves downward and then at the end a curve of stars that mark the location of its “stinger.”

Almost halfway down the scorpion’s body is a very bright star named Antares that has a distinctive reddish coloration. Antares is a derivation of the Greek word meaning “rival of Mars”.