Stargazing: Scorpius easy to spot in southern sky

Of the 12 sun signs that make up the zodiac, only one is represented by an insect and that sun sign is Scorpio, the Scorpion.
This unique constellation is now very easy to locate in the mid-high southern sky and it represents one of the constellations that really look like what it is supposed to.
I’ve always thought that whoever named the constellations must have had some good “stuff” since it must have taken a very vivid imagination to come up with the names of the 88 recognized constellations.
A beautiful constellation, Scorpio — also known as Scorpius — is fully immersed is the Milky Way and stands out clearly from the distant background of clouds.
Scorpio should be very easy for stargazers to locate since the curving formation of its body and the fan shaped stars of its head and claws is not at all difficult to find.
Starting with those fan-shaped stars, the body of the scorpion curves downward and then at the end a curve of stars that mark the location of its “stinger.”
Almost halfway down the scorpion’s body is a very bright star named Antares that has a distinctive reddish coloration. Antares is a derivation of the Greek word meaning “rival of Mars”.
Antares is more than 500 light years away from and is classified as a red super giant measuring 600 million miles in diameter, and it is 9,000 times more luminous than our Sun.
Unlike the nuclear furnace that powers our Sun, Antares has an extremely low mass and is thought to have insides that are very much like a vacuum.
Within the constellation of Scorpio are a multitude of clusters, globular clusters and double stars.
On yet another subject, Venus, which has been our evening “star” for the past couple of weeks, continues to shine brightly in the western sky and will remain there for the next couple of months.
Now easily found in the mid-high western sky shortly after sunset, Venus is presently shining at a very bright –3.9 magnitude and easily punctuates the twilight glow and remains visible until nearly 10 p.m. local time.
Some of the best telescopic images of Venus occur in evening twilight since the brilliance of Venus, when the sky becomes dark, can be overwhelming to the human eye.
June ranks as the low point for meteor showers but it is only a lull in the activity which will be picking back up as summer time continues.
One of the lesser known celestial objects are the so-called noctilucent clouds (night glowing) which appear 50 miles high and are produced when ice crystals from high flying dust particles.
These noctilucent clouds appear in the mid-high northern sky and remain visible for hours after sunset during the summer months.