Stargazing: Southern sky’s brightest star is really a 'dog'

Not counting our Sun, the brightest star visible to us on Earth is one that is now shining brilliantly in the southern sky at this time of year.
Going by the name of Sirius, it is the brightest star in the constellation of Canis Major the Greater Dog hence my reference to it as a “dog.”
Sirius lies 8,6 light-years from Earth, which is a good thing since it is estimated to be 20 times brighter than our “parent” Sun. Most stargazers in the Northern Hemisphere notice Sirius in the southeast — south — or southwest on evenings from winter to mid-spring. I personally believe that February and March evenings are a grand time to see it.
Although it appears to our eyes as having a white to blue-white coloration Sirius has often been referred to as a “rainbow star” since it often flickers violently with many colors being seen. These colorations are particularly noticeable when viewing the star with binoculars.
The flickering is known as scintillation and it occurs when starlight shines through the blanket of Earth’s atmosphere. The varying density and temperature of Earth’s air affect starlight, especially when we’re seeing the star low in the sky.
From our location in the mid-west, Sirius rises in the southeast, arcs across the southern sky, and sets in the southwest. From the Southern Hemisphere, however, Sirius arcs high overhead.
I’ve mentioned Sirius in several of my columns and have always suggested viewers locate the star by using the famous “belt stars” of the constellation Orion. Orion is now visible in the southern sky and the three in-line belt stars point directly to Sirius. In reality, all a viewer has to do is look for the brightest star in the southern part of the sky and they’ve got it.
I am certain all of my readers are familiar with the term “dog days of summer,” and during the latter days of summer and for approximately 20 days, Sirius is behind the Sun as seen from Earth. Many early stargazers believed it to be a double-whammy when Sirius and the Sun combined to cause the hot weather they were experiencing.
In mythology, Sirius was associated with the Egyptian gods Osiris, and other gods. Ancient Egyptians noted that Sirius rose just before the sun each year immediately prior to the annual flooding of the Nile River.