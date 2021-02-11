Stargazing: Southern sky’s brightest star is really a 'dog'

Not counting our Sun, the brightest star visible to us on Earth is one that is now shining brilliantly in the southern sky at this time of year.

Going by the name of Sirius, it is the brightest star in the constellation of Canis Major the Greater Dog hence my reference to it as a “dog.”

Sirius lies 8,6 light-years from Earth, which is a good thing since it is estimated to be 20 times brighter than our “parent” Sun. Most stargazers in the Northern Hemisphere notice Sirius in the southeast — south — or southwest on evenings from winter to mid-spring. I personally believe that February and March evenings are a grand time to see it.

Although it appears to our eyes as having a white to blue-white coloration Sirius has often been referred to as a “rainbow star” since it often flickers violently with many colors being seen. These colorations are particularly noticeable when viewing the star with binoculars.

The flickering is known as scintillation and it occurs when starlight shines through the blanket of Earth’s atmosphere. The varying density and temperature of Earth’s air affect starlight, especially when we’re seeing the star low in the sky.