Stargazing: Southwestern sky hosts 3 bright planets

On another subject, I was reading an article in “Astronomy” magazine in which a reader asked: “Do meteorites emit a high degree of radiation when they fall to Earth? Should precautions be taken when handling them?”

The columnist replied: “On average around 500 meteorites fall to Earth each year. Any radioactivity elements contained in a meteorite are no more significant than in ordinary terrestrial rock.”

I have heard it said before that although meteorites aren’t harmful to humans, we can actually be pretty harmful to them. Our hands are usually covered in oils and microbes, both of which can contaminate the meteorite and degrade its surface.

One of the things that can be a bit tricky is to know if you’ve actually found a meteorite. You can ask yourself a few simple questions: Is the specimen black or brown and smooth with no holes or bubbles on the surface? Is the specimen heavy compared to “normal” rocks of the same size? Is the specimen entirely made of metal, or does it show metallic specks on part of a broken, cut or polished surface?