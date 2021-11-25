Stargazing: Southwestern sky hosts 3 bright planets

As we move closer to the end of the month of November, the southwestern sky in Iowa is now host to three of our brightest planets, Venus, Saturn and Jupiter.
Of the three bodies, Venus, which lies closer to the southwestern horizon, is shining at a brilliant magnitude of -4.5. If you view the planet with a pair of binoculars, you should also be able to spot the Messier cluster M-8, the Lagoon Nebula is a very small distance just above it.
Next up from Venus observers viewing the southern sky will spot the showpiece of our solar system, Saturn, the ringed planet shining at a 0.3 magnitude, it requires at least a 3-inch telescope to visualize the ring system which surrounds the planet.
Last, but certainly not least, observers will find the giant of our solar system, Jupiter, now shining at a -2.5 magnitude.
The best views of Jupiter take place in the late twilight sky when it stands one-third of the way from the horizon to the zenith in the southwest. It will require a small telescope to view not only the fine cloud structures around the planet but trying to view dark equatorial belts and the “Great Red Spot.”
Another unique thing about Jupiter is when one or more of its four Galilean moons transits across the front of the planet leaving their dark shadows on the jovian cloud tops.
On another subject, I was reading an article in “Astronomy” magazine in which a reader asked: “Do meteorites emit a high degree of radiation when they fall to Earth? Should precautions be taken when handling them?”
The columnist replied: “On average around 500 meteorites fall to Earth each year. Any radioactivity elements contained in a meteorite are no more significant than in ordinary terrestrial rock.”
I have heard it said before that although meteorites aren’t harmful to humans, we can actually be pretty harmful to them. Our hands are usually covered in oils and microbes, both of which can contaminate the meteorite and degrade its surface.
One of the things that can be a bit tricky is to know if you’ve actually found a meteorite. You can ask yourself a few simple questions: Is the specimen black or brown and smooth with no holes or bubbles on the surface? Is the specimen heavy compared to “normal” rocks of the same size? Is the specimen entirely made of metal, or does it show metallic specks on part of a broken, cut or polished surface?
Whether you’re actively looking for meteorites or happen upon one, you should handle it with care. You can pick it up with clean gloves, tongs or even aluminum foil. Once you’ve collected your space rock, keep it in a clean and dry place. A zip-close bag acts as a perfect way to protect it from humidity.
On another subject matter, there are two very unique star clusters highly visible in the high northeastern sky.
Know as the Double Cluster of Perseus, they are also known by their New Galactic Catalog (NGC) numbers NGC 869 and NGC 884.
Look in the high northeastern sky for the constellation of Cassiopeia forming its unique “W” pattern of stars. The Double Cluster in Perseus can be found just to the immediate left of Cassiopeia.
Each of the cluster of stars contains 300 or more blue-white stars and makes for a very unique collection that is well worth viewing.