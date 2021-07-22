Stargazing: Star travel requires the speed we’ll need

Alpha Centauri lies at a distance of just over four light years from our Sun. In terrestrial miles, that is the number 25 followed by 12 zeroes.

Although the terms “millions and trillions” are used when referring to the national debt or the government’s new budget, not many can fathom such large sums, even less when applied to stellar distances.

I think most of us would agree that traveling at 18,000 miles per hour on Earth would be very exhilarating and mind boggling.

Imagine for a moment that we designed a spaceship that had the capability of maintaining that 18,000 miles per hour constant speed through space. Our trip to Alpha Centauri is only going to take us 150,000 years to complete the voyage.

Our spacecraft will have to have a least one female astronaut since it is going to require 6,240 generations of offspring to be born, live, procreate and then die before they reach their destination. And that is just to our nearest star other than the Sun.

I honestly believe it serves no useful purpose to try to figure the logistics in traveling the distances to the brightly shining stars that lie beyond.