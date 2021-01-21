Stargazing: Stargazing needn’t cost an arm or a leg

When using binoculars for terrestrial viewing, the need for more power definitely holds true since the majority of objects being viewed are large and well illuminated.

In star watching, however, you will be looking at objects that are invariably small and unusually dim. In this instance, power is of no practical use, and the light-gathering properties of binoculars become more important.

The most economical optical aid in your budget will be the purchase of a pair of 7x35 binoculars, and this represents an ideal starting point.

This size is perhaps the most common in use for terrestrial viewing and an occasional peek at the moon. They can be bought for $25 to $30 in larger chain department stores.

Somewhat superior but a bit more costly are 7x50 binoculars. They still provide the same amount of magnification as 7x35s but give a wider field of view.

A stargazing friend of mine has a very large pair of 10x50 binoculars that he’s let me use a couple of times. I’ve found there are a couple of disadvantages that should be given serious consideration: 1. They are very costly; 2. Their larger size makes them quite heavy, which makes holding them steady while observing turns out to be very difficult if not impossible.