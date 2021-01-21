Stargazing: Stargazing needn’t cost an arm or a leg

Many years ago when I first began writing “Stargazing” for the Daily Nonpareil, I emphasized that the column would be based on observational astronomy and contain material that would not require readers to go out and purchase an expensive telescope or other optical aid just to enjoy the heavens.
Nothing has changed, and although some outlay of cash may be involved, stargazing on a budget is really not that difficult.
I like to think that the majority of my readers understand that to get much fun out of looking at the stars, moon or planets, some sort of optical aid is a necessity.
Just using your eyes alone you can — and must — learn to identify important stars and find your way among the constellations, and when just getting started in the hobby, optical instruments can become a hindrance.
A person’s field of view is greatly narrowed when looking through binoculars or a telescope and, in many instances, focuses your attention on individual stars or other objects rather than the pattern of stars that are your “landmarks” to learning the heavens.
At a recent star party with a group of elementary students, some of them thought I should put my telescope at maximum magnification. It kind of reminded me of the old TV show “Home Improvement” on which Tim the Toolman Taylor always craved more power.
When using binoculars for terrestrial viewing, the need for more power definitely holds true since the majority of objects being viewed are large and well illuminated.
In star watching, however, you will be looking at objects that are invariably small and unusually dim. In this instance, power is of no practical use, and the light-gathering properties of binoculars become more important.
The most economical optical aid in your budget will be the purchase of a pair of 7x35 binoculars, and this represents an ideal starting point.
This size is perhaps the most common in use for terrestrial viewing and an occasional peek at the moon. They can be bought for $25 to $30 in larger chain department stores.
Somewhat superior but a bit more costly are 7x50 binoculars. They still provide the same amount of magnification as 7x35s but give a wider field of view.
A stargazing friend of mine has a very large pair of 10x50 binoculars that he’s let me use a couple of times. I’ve found there are a couple of disadvantages that should be given serious consideration: 1. They are very costly; 2. Their larger size makes them quite heavy, which makes holding them steady while observing turns out to be very difficult if not impossible.
This shaking becomes quite evident when using the higher magnification and even if you try to brace your arms against a fixed object, the jiggling still occurs.
The solution to this problem is a fairly sturdy camera tripod. There are special fixtures you can buy to mount a pair of binoculars on them and effectively take care of the “shake factor.”
The drawback? Placing the binoculars on a tripod may require you to become a contortionist to view objects at the zenith or even close to it.