Many years ago, when I first began writing ”Stargazing” for The Daily Nonpareil, I emphasized that the column would be based on observational astronomy and contain material that would not require readers to go out and purchase an expensive telescope or any other optical aid just to enjoy the heavens.

Nothing has changed, and although some outlay of cash may be involved, stargazing on a budget is not that difficult.

I like to think that the majority of my readers understand that, to get much fun out of looking at stars, moon, planets, some sort of optical aid is a necessity.

Just using your eyes alone you can — and must — lean to identify important stars and find your way among the constellations, and when just getting started in the hobby optical instruments can become a hindrance.

A person’s field of view is greatly narrowed when looking through binoculars or a telescope and, in many instances, it focuses your attention on individual stars or other objects rather than the pattern of stars that are your “landmarks” to learning the heavens.

At a recent star party with a group of elementary students, some of them thought I should put my telescope at maximum magnification. It kind of reminded me of the old TV show “Tool Time,” on which Tim “The Toolman” Taylor always craved more power.

When using binoculars for terrestrial viewing, the need for more power definitely holds true since the majority of objects being viewed are large and well-illuminated.

In star watching, however, you will be looking at objects that are invariably small and unusually dim. In this instance, power is of no practical use, and the light gathering properties of the binoculars become more important.

The most economical optical aid on a budget would be a pair of 7x35 binoculars, and this represents an ideal starting point.

This is perhaps the most common in use for terrestrial viewing and an occasional peek at the moon. They can be bought for $25 to $30 in larger chain department stores.

Somewhat superior but a bit more costly are 7x50 binoculars. They still provide the same amount of magnification as 7x35, but give a wider field of view.

A stargazing friend of mine has a very large pair of 10x50 binoculars that he has let me use a couple of times. I’ve found there are a couple of disadvantages that should be given serious consideration. They are very costly and their larger size makes them quite heavy, which makes holding them steady while observing difficult, if not impossible.

This shaking becomes quite evident when using the higher magnification and even if you try to brace your arms against a fixed object, the jiggling still occurs.

The solution to this problem is a fairly sturdy tripod. There are special features you can buy to mount pair of binoculars on them and effectively take care of the “shake factor.” The drawback? Placing the binoculars on a tripod may require you to become a contortionist to view objects at the zenith or even close to it.

On another subject, next Saturday, April 22, the Lyrid meteor shower will begin and with the moon out of the way, the viewing should be pretty good.

Expect to view 18 to 25 meteors per hour originating in the high eastern sky.