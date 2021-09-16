Stargazing: Starting young students our right in astronomy

A good friend of mine has a young daughter who has developed an apparent fascination with the stars. That is a good thing.
Some of the questions, however, have stumped him. That isn’t a good thing.
I explained to the father that astronomy is a learning experience and the best thing he could do to satisfy his daughter’s inquisitive mind was to take her to the public library.
As I’ve mentioned in many of my columns in the past, there are a multitude of beginner’s books and other materials at the library that are written and designed especially for the young of age, as well as the sometimes over-whelmed parent. By combing through the astronomy shelf you should be able to find topics that interest the child and then follow it up in further books.
As Alan MacRoberts wrote in ”Sky and Telescope” magazine “many newcomers to stargazing blunder down the wrong trail that too often leaves them lost and frustrated.”
It’s too bad that there isn’t a way to post a couple of well-chosen direction signs at the beginning of that trail.
In addition to the books, another way to stimulate a child’s learning experience in stargazing is to take them to the Kountze Planetarium on the campus of University of Nebraska at Omaha. To find out which programs are being offered at the planetarium, call them at 402-554-3722. I think parents will enjoy the experience as much as the child.
Astronomy is an outdoor nature hobby. Living in the metropolitan area with its abundant skylight, we are limited as to the number of stars visible to us. I would suggest a trip outside the city lights to give a new stargazer the chance to view the constellations they have been told about, read about or seen in pictures.
When the father brought up the subject of telescopes, I explained to him that too many times parents spend a lot of money for a telescope only to have the child lose interest when it does not perform the way they expect it to.
Very young children are unable to understand cause and effect or to rationalize what it is you’re trying to explain to them. That is especially true with a telescope.
I told the father that he should explain to his daughter that the hobby of astronomy can be a source of enjoyment her entire life. I also mentioned that the most successful stargazers are often the ones who began with the least equipment. What they lacked in gear they had to make up for by study, sky knowledge and maps.
By fine-tuning their observing eyes first, those skills will come in very handy when the gear does come.
A good portion of stargazing activities will be disrupted by the moon light as the moon approaches its full phase Monday.
We should all get prepared for the beginning of autumn in the Midwest at 2:21 p.m. on Wednesday.