Stargazing: Starting young students our right in astronomy

Astronomy is an outdoor nature hobby. Living in the metropolitan area with its abundant skylight, we are limited as to the number of stars visible to us. I would suggest a trip outside the city lights to give a new stargazer the chance to view the constellations they have been told about, read about or seen in pictures.

When the father brought up the subject of telescopes, I explained to him that too many times parents spend a lot of money for a telescope only to have the child lose interest when it does not perform the way they expect it to.

Very young children are unable to understand cause and effect or to rationalize what it is you’re trying to explain to them. That is especially true with a telescope.

I told the father that he should explain to his daughter that the hobby of astronomy can be a source of enjoyment her entire life. I also mentioned that the most successful stargazers are often the ones who began with the least equipment. What they lacked in gear they had to make up for by study, sky knowledge and maps.

By fine-tuning their observing eyes first, those skills will come in very handy when the gear does come.

A good portion of stargazing activities will be disrupted by the moon light as the moon approaches its full phase Monday.

We should all get prepared for the beginning of autumn in the Midwest at 2:21 p.m. on Wednesday.