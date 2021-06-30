Stargazing: Stellar IQ questions answered

What is an exploding star called? Supernova.

Some stars’ gravitational forces are such that the star may collapse in upon itself until the central core is so dense that electrons are driven into atomic nuclei, then transmitted into neutrons. As the internal pressures build, the star’s integrity is destroyed and may suddenly explode, filling vast regions of space with matter.

The distance to stars is usually expressed with the term? Light year.

A light year is the distance light travels in one of our calendar years — approximately 5.8 trillion miles Hence the trip to the star Alpha Centauri is going to require just over four years at the speed of light.

True or false

False. Stars do move but because of their great distances, that motion is imperceptible. For this reason, stars can be considered “fixed” and used as navigational aids should the need arise.

False. Radio astronomy has detected hundreds and hundreds of stars by means of X-ray, infrared and radio waves that are thrown off. Optically, they are invisible.