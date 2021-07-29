Stargazing: Summer’s 'triangle' rising higher

Last but certainly not least is Altair in the constellation of the Eagle.

Altair is 10 times as bright as our Sun but it is difficult to see this brilliance from 18 light years away.

Another feature of the “Triangle of Summer” is that one of its members, Vega, once held the position as north star, a location that is now occupied by Polaris. Due to the wobbling of Earth on its axis, over a very long period of time the axis points at a different position in space. In just over 13,000 years, Vega will once again become our north star.

Vega has another feature that is not shared by any other star in the heavens. Over a year’s time as Earth rotates, Vega passes almost directly over six capitals around the world ... three of them in the United States. The U.S capitals are the District of Columbia, Denver and Sacramento. The three other major capitals are Lisbon, Portugal, Athens, Greece and Beijing, China.

On another subject matter, our evening “star” planet Venus makes itself known in the western sky as soon as the sky begins to darken.

Unlike other times of the year when Venus will rise higher in the sky, our sister planet now remains fairly low over the western horizon because of the shallow angle of the ecliptic, the imaginary segment of the sky in which the Sun and all of the planets move.