Stargazing: Summertime’s 'triangle' rising higher

As we move into the month of July and over the next several weeks, one of summertime’s most enduring asterism will become very observable from our vantage point here in southwest Iowa.

Known to astronomers as the “Summer Triangle” three bright stars form what appears to be a huge isosceles triangle.

The three alpha stars marking the three corner points of the triangle are Vega (Alpha Lyre) in the constellation of Lyra, Deneb (Alpha Cygni) in the constellation of Cygnus the Swan and lastly, Altair (Alpha Aquilae) in the constellation of Aquila the Eagle.

As I said, the “Summer Triangle” is a huge isosceles form. or nearly so, and shouldn’t present any problem locating it since it can be found in an area of the sky that is fairly uncluttered with other bright stars.

Vega, the brightest of the three stars, is now almost overhead while Deneb is a little further to the north. Aquila lies more toward the southeast.

Although the three stars appear almost uniform as far as colors are concerned, Vega is actually a blue-white star and shines at us from 27 light years away.

Deneb, on the other hand, has a yellowish color when viewed through a telescope and estimates place this star at just over 1,500 light years away. It is a gigantic star — much, much larger than our parent Sun.

Last but certainly not least is Altair in the constellation of the Eagle.

Altair is 10 times as bright as our Sun but it is difficult to see this brightness from 18 light years away.

Another feature of the “Triangle of Summer” is that one of the members, Vega, once held the position as the north star, a location that is now occupied by Polaris. Due to the wobbling of Earth on its axis, over a very long period of time the axis points at a different position in space. In just over 13,000 years, Vega will once again become our north star.

Vega has another feature that is not shared by any other star in the heavens. Over a year’s time as Earth rotates, Vega passes almost directly over six capitals around the world... three of them in the United States. The U.S. capitals are District of Columbia, Denver and Sacramento. The three other major capitals are Lisbon, Portugal, Athens, Greece and Beijing China.

On yet another subject matter, Venus continues as our early morning star, and is aligned with several other planets early tomorrow morning.