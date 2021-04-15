Stargazing: Taking pictures of stars is not that difficult

As Earth rotates at over 1200 mph, the stars, of course, remain stationary. By pointing your camera at the North Star and taking a timed exposure, the light coming from the stars will create a curving trail. Want to give it a try?

I mentioned waiting until there there would be no offending moonlight to wash out your pictures. Over the next 8 or 9 days, the moon continues its waning phase and shouldn’t cause any problems. Clouds however, may stymie your efforts.

If using a 35mm SLR, after mounting you camera on a sturdy tripod, set the lens aperture wide open and move the shutter speed adjustment to “B” (bulb) setting. Attach a cable release to the shutter button and you’re ready to go … almost.

If a digital camera is going to be used and you have the capability to change shutter settings, set the exposure setting to “manual” and rotate the control dial to “BULB.”

Without a Remote Commander you are going to have to press the shutter release and hold it down in order for the shutter to remain open. The main drawback to doing this manually is getting a tired finger and possibly shaking the camera or tripod.