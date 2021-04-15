Stargazing: Taking pictures of stars is not that difficult

I was speaking to a civics group not long ago, and I showed them some of the pictures I had taken of various objects in the sky ranging from the moon, comets, constellations and star trails.
Actually it is not that difficult to compile an album of celestial formations for yourself just as long as you follow some of the basics.
Some of the most important basics are to start your picture taking on a dark, moonless night and preferably away from the metro skylight. The skylight, especially when pointing a camera toward the west, will usually produce useless photographs.
Almost 90% of my astro-photographs were obtained using a 35mm SLR camera loaded with high-speed color film, a zoom lens, cable release and a tripod.
In today’s market, however, the abundance of digital cameras far exceed the number of SLRs and I would imagine the primary reasons would be their simplicity of operation and convenient picture processing.
Taking astro-photographs using digital cameras can be a little intimidating as well as expensive since you may have to purchase an accessory called a Remote Commander to control the shutter.
One of my first photographic efforts was of the stars that revolve about the North Star, Polaris. These photographs produce what is known as circumpolar star trails.
As Earth rotates at over 1200 mph, the stars, of course, remain stationary. By pointing your camera at the North Star and taking a timed exposure, the light coming from the stars will create a curving trail. Want to give it a try?
I mentioned waiting until there there would be no offending moonlight to wash out your pictures. Over the next 8 or 9 days, the moon continues its waning phase and shouldn’t cause any problems. Clouds however, may stymie your efforts.
If using a 35mm SLR, after mounting you camera on a sturdy tripod, set the lens aperture wide open and move the shutter speed adjustment to “B” (bulb) setting. Attach a cable release to the shutter button and you’re ready to go … almost.
If a digital camera is going to be used and you have the capability to change shutter settings, set the exposure setting to “manual” and rotate the control dial to “BULB.”
Without a Remote Commander you are going to have to press the shutter release and hold it down in order for the shutter to remain open. The main drawback to doing this manually is getting a tired finger and possibly shaking the camera or tripod.
Something that is bound to happen sooner or later is to be taking a time exposure of the stars or constellations only to have a high-flying airplane pass directly across your camera’s field of view leaving its red and white blinking lights on your photo. It can get frustrating some times but there’s nothing you can do about it.