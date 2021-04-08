Stargazing: Telescope question — do we buy or do we wait?

I’ve often recommended that the best place to see what is available is to go to the public library magazine section and look for two periodicals, “Astronomy” and “Sky & Telescope.”

If you look in either of these magazines that deal solely with astronomy, you will find a very large assortment of telescopes in a variety of sizes, features and cost. It will be a daunting task to select the right telescope from all you see being offered.

I do know from past experiences that many prospective buyers will often opt for the larger department store chains since there is a fairly significant cost savings. As an example, Wal-Mart and Target, often feature both refracting and reflecting telescope at prices ranging from $50 and up.

No matter how tempting the price may be, please do not be taken in by the sales hype where magnification is the sole feature being advertised or promoted.

Many of these “high power 500x” models – most of them 50mm and 60mm refractors — just won’t stand up to typical use and frustration and disappointment on the part of the viewer will soon follow.

The two basic telescopes on the market today are refractors and reflectors and, as I mentioned above, each has distinctive advantages and disadvantages.