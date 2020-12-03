Stargazing: Timely tips for telescope buyers

Every year around the first week of December, I have to “field” several questions regarding a telescope that someone wants to get for an eager, but novice, stargazer as a Christmas present.
It also seems I can detect a small measure of disappointment when I tell them about the selections available on the local market and how that novice might be equally disappointed by what they get.
In the metro area, most shoppers will turn to Wal-Mart, Target, Rockbrook Camera and the internet. The majority of selections they find will range from $99.99 to $900.
A contributing editor to Sky Publishing Co. says the job of purchasing a telescope — whether it’s the first or the fifth — is never an easy task. According to the editor, the following things should be taken into consideration:
- Avoid by all means any telescope that is advertised by how much it can magnify. Any claims of “powerful 600x model” are a sure sign of a poor telescope and one to be avoided, no matter how appealing the bargain price may be.
- Don’t fuss over refractor versus reflector. One optical system is not always better than the other and both can provide wonderful images. Make a choice based on aperture versus portability versus price.
- Make portability a priority. In a first ’scope, you’re best served by choosing one that can be carried outside in one or two pieces for quick and convenient setup.
- Consider your observing site. Does it have fairly dark skies or do streetlights and other light sources interfere with seeing the stars and constellations? If the latter is true, portability becomes an even greater issue.
- Tailor the telescope to the owner. Select a telescope with an eyepiece that is easily accessible to the prospective owner. The ideal ‘scope for a small child won’t fit someone who is too tall.
- I have often found while hosting a star party that if I did not have the capability of rotating my telescope’s tube in such a way that persons of differing heights could easily access the eyepiece, the telescope for them would be useless.
- Buy from a knowledgeable dealer. A big-box discount store might offer a great bargain on a model that you know, from research, is a good buy. Take into consideration who you will turn to if, for some reason, your telescope requires repairs.
- Get to know the sky first! No telescope, not even the most advanced computerized model, will work satisfactorily in the hands of someone who knows little about the sky. To get the most out of your telescope, you should first be able to identify the brightest stars and const
- ellations.
In a column I wrote several years ago, I asked the question: “Wouldn’t it be great if you could ‘test drive’ a telescope before purchasing it?” It is a possibility.
The Omaha Astronomical Society is always seeking new members and one of the benefits of membership is the chance to borrow any one of several telescopes the society owns.
Go to to omahaastro.com for more information about the club. They can really help you out.
