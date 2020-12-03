Stargazing: Timely tips for telescope buyers

Every year around the first week of December, I have to “field” several questions regarding a telescope that someone wants to get for an eager, but novice, stargazer as a Christmas present.

It also seems I can detect a small measure of disappointment when I tell them about the selections available on the local market and how that novice might be equally disappointed by what they get.

In the metro area, most shoppers will turn to Wal-Mart, Target, Rockbrook Camera and the internet. The majority of selections they find will range from $99.99 to $900.

A contributing editor to Sky Publishing Co. says the job of purchasing a telescope — whether it’s the first or the fifth — is never an easy task. According to the editor, the following things should be taken into consideration: