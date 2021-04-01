Stargazing: Ursa Major and 'dipper' well placed for viewing

I doubt there are very many people who have never heard of or seen the familiar pattern of stars we call the Big Dipper now located in the high northern sky.
Although the majority of stars above our heads are constellations, there are many people who do not realize the dipper is not a constellation but it is an referred to as an asterism, a pattern of stars that are not one of the 88 constellations officially recognized by the International Astronomical Union (IAU).
Asterisms can be comprised of stars entirely within an already recognized constellation, or of stars from more than one constellation.
In the case of the Big Dipper, it is contained within an official constellation known as Ursa Major, the Great Bear. Of course the handle of the Big Dipper marks the Great Bear’s tail while the square body of the dipper is the bear’s hindquarters. The head and nose of the bear stretches out toward the northwest while its legs are made up of stars in a more southwesterly direction.
While residents in North America refer to the grouping of stars as the Big Dipper, the same does hold true with others countries around the world.
In England and Ireland for example, the dipper is referred to as The Plow or Starry Plow. In Germany and Scandinavia it is seen as a wagon while France recognizes it as a saucepan.
According to a book I was reading the other day, the dipper also has a connection to J.R.R. Tolkien’s the “Lord of the Rings” where it was seen by the book’s characters as the Sickle of the Valar.
The dipper is also well known in Alaska where it shows up on that state’s flag. It was placed there as a symbol of an animal that is indigenous to that part of the world.
If the skies are clear, it is very easy to view the Big Dipper right now but you must face to the north and bend your head backwards quite a ways because it lies almost directly overhead.
In an earlier column concerning the Big Dipper, I mentioned that the second star in the handle of the dipper is named Alcor and it is has an optical double named Mizar. Although the two stars appear very close to one another they are in reality hundreds of light years away from each other.
At a recent star party, I was pointing out Alcor and Mizar and asking the participants if they could “separate” the two stars with just their naked eye. Many could but there were others that had a bit of trouble. I should mention here that an optical double is a set of stars that can be seen with just the naked eye and no optical aids such as binoculars or a telescope.
Also, as I’ve mentioned before that to be able to separate the two stars is indicative of good eyesight. I know of one local optometrist who uses the Alcor/Mizar connection as an eye-test for some of the patient’s he treats.
One object that is not at all difficult to visualize (assuming the skies are clear) is the International Space Station (ISS) that is scheduled to pass almost overhead but slightly to the north tonight.
Look for the steady glowing bright light in the northwestern sky at 9:28 p.m. It will continue its passage reaching its highest point at 9:31 p.m. It will disappear before your eyes at 9:32 p.m.
On yet another celestial subject, you early morning risers next Tuesday, April 6, have a chance to view two or our larger planets, Jupiter and Saturn, very close to a waning crescent moon shortly before sunrise.