Stargazing: Ursa Major and 'dipper' well placed for viewing

According to a book I was reading the other day, the dipper also has a connection to J.R.R. Tolkien’s the “Lord of the Rings” where it was seen by the book’s characters as the Sickle of the Valar.

The dipper is also well known in Alaska where it shows up on that state’s flag. It was placed there as a symbol of an animal that is indigenous to that part of the world.

If the skies are clear, it is very easy to view the Big Dipper right now but you must face to the north and bend your head backwards quite a ways because it lies almost directly overhead.

In an earlier column concerning the Big Dipper, I mentioned that the second star in the handle of the dipper is named Alcor and it is has an optical double named Mizar. Although the two stars appear very close to one another they are in reality hundreds of light years away from each other.

At a recent star party, I was pointing out Alcor and Mizar and asking the participants if they could “separate” the two stars with just their naked eye. Many could but there were others that had a bit of trouble. I should mention here that an optical double is a set of stars that can be seen with just the naked eye and no optical aids such as binoculars or a telescope.