Stargazing: Virgo’s brightest star Spica easy to locate

Of the 12 constellations that make up the zodiac, the only one represented by a female is that of the goddess Virgo, the Virgin.

At about 10 p.m. tonight, assuming the skies are clear, look for this constellation almost mid-high in the southern sky.

Virgo, as with many other constellations, is not graced by an abundance of bright stars to mark its location, but there is one star that is worth looking for, Spica.

I have found that by using the heavenly asterism Big Dipper locating Virgo is comparatively easy.

Look for the Big Dipper almost directly overhead and slightly to the north. If you follow the curvature of the dippers handle a short distance, it will bring to you a yellowish colored star Arcturus. From this star, move along an imaginary line a bit further and you will “arrive” at the blue-white star of Spica.

Spica in many celestial representations is a grain of wheat being held in Virgo’s hand.

The Sun spends a total of 43 days each year in the constellation of Virgo, from mid-September to the end of October, and it is in Virgo that the autumnal equinox occurs.

Although devoid of many bright stars, Virgo’s brilliant star Spica is worth looking for. It is a tremendously hot blue-white star lying at a distance of 220 light years from Earth. Estimates put its size at 2,000 times that of our Sun.

As mentioned, Virgo is referred to most often in mythology as The Virgin. However, a great array of deities have been associated with Virgo, from the beginning of recorded history.

Located within the confines of the constellation is a region known to astronomers as the Virgo Cluster, which contains no less than 13,000 galaxies of differing sizes and luminosities.

Small wide field telescopes will reveal some of the galaxies, but it really requires a telescope of at least 8 inches to resolve much of the details of the galaxies.

If you have binoculars of at least 10 power, scan the area just to the upper right of Spica. There are several elliptical galaxies that are identified by their Messier numbers with M-84 and M-86 being the easiest to see. Both will appear in the same field of view.

As I said, don’t expect to see much detail in these two galaxies but stop to think of the billions of stars in these celestial islands and that perhaps some one, or something, is looking back at our Milky Way Galaxy at the same time.

Early risers with clear eastern skies may be able to spot as many as 50 meteors per hour as the Eta Aquarid meteors make their appearance known over the next 10 days.

These swift meteors will be travelling at speeds just over 40 miles per second.