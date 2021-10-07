Stargazing: Whispers coming from outer space

The column I wrote a while back entitled “Are We Alone In Outer Space?” dealt primarily with the contact with, or communications with, an extraterrestrial intelligence.

I remember a book many years ago authored by John McVey which offered information upon which both pessimists and optimists could base their arguments as well as leaving room for the “fence sitters” to form their own conclusions.

Today, intense efforts to detect incoming signals from an intelligence among the stars is being conducted by the Search For Extraterrestrial Intelligence (SETI) of Mountain Valley, California. At present time, the SETI Institute has more than 100 research scientists investigating the nature of the universe and the prevalence of life beyond Earth.

Using the 140-foot radio telescope located at Green Bank, West Virginia, scientists involved with Project Phoenix have plugged in receiving equipment which can simultaneously monitor 28 million channels.

To date, there have been some “intriguing” signals received but none which can be definitively identified as being of extraterrestrial origin.