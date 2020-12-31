Stargazing: Will the existence of ETI ever be proven?

Another unknown that immediately comes to mind is do we really WANT to see an extra-terrestrial life form? Most likely, it would be devastating to see a creature completely unrecognizable as a human being but 100 times more intelligent.

You have to remember that our bodies are built and suited to no other planet but Earth, and it is only because of our atmosphere and environmental circumstances that we exist by breathing oxygen, hydrogen and other gasses in that atmosphere. That might not be the same elsewhere.

Our nation’s leaders could find themselves in extremely untested waters trying to decide if they should release the news of an encounter to the public or withhold it.

It’s nothing but conjecture as to what an announcement of an ET contact might lead to but there are some people who believe the discovery of alien beings would lead to a greater unity of men on earth.

Of course much depends on the nature of the contact or the content of any message received. Perhaps they would be nice “people” or, on the other hand, monstrous villains with a very distinct taste for human flesh.