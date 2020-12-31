Stargazing: Will the existence of ETI ever be proven?

As we enter the year of 2021, I have no idea as to how long the question regarding the existence of extra-terrestrial intelligence (ETI) has been going on but I do know it’s been a very, very long time. Despite those many questions so far we’ve only come up with possibilities and suppositions.
Although “Stargazing” deals primarily with stars and other celestial objects, I’ve written several columns which have dealt with ETs and their intelligence, and I am a firm believer that the truth is out there and although it may not happen in my lifetime, in time it will make itself known.
Several years ago, the History Channel aired a series of programs that dealt with space travel and the search for extra-terrestrial intelligence in the universe.
Although it is noted for quality programming, the History Channel provided absolutely nothing of significance that made it different from other programs concerning ETs and whether some alien life form lives on Earth-like planets somewhere out there.
Being a firm believer in ETI is one thing but there is one very big question that has always intrigued me — What if we do succeed?
Imagine the TV news, newspapers, social media and all other forms of mass communication pouring out stories and comments about these newly discovered “beings.”
Another unknown that immediately comes to mind is do we really WANT to see an extra-terrestrial life form? Most likely, it would be devastating to see a creature completely unrecognizable as a human being but 100 times more intelligent.
You have to remember that our bodies are built and suited to no other planet but Earth, and it is only because of our atmosphere and environmental circumstances that we exist by breathing oxygen, hydrogen and other gasses in that atmosphere. That might not be the same elsewhere.
Our nation’s leaders could find themselves in extremely untested waters trying to decide if they should release the news of an encounter to the public or withhold it.
It’s nothing but conjecture as to what an announcement of an ET contact might lead to but there are some people who believe the discovery of alien beings would lead to a greater unity of men on earth.
Of course much depends on the nature of the contact or the content of any message received. Perhaps they would be nice “people” or, on the other hand, monstrous villains with a very distinct taste for human flesh.
In a few of the “StarGazing” columns I’ve written, I quoted from the book “We Are Not Alone” by Walter Sullivan, and one of the statements made in that book is one I’ll never forget — “Man is so completely accustomed to regarding himself as supreme that to discover he is no more an intellectual match for beings elsewhere than our dogs are for us would be a shattering revelation.”
Because we have information and a reasonable understanding of only one form of intelligent, technological life, ourselves, we may tend to think of life elsewhere as resembling ourselves more closely than is probably justified.
So, again, is there life out there?
To quote Sullivan again, “The universe that lies about us, visible only in the privacy, the intimacy of night, is incomprehensibly vast. Yet the conclusion that life exists across this vastness seems inescapable.”