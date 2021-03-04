Stargazing: Winter twins, Castor and Pollux right overhead

As we begin the month of March, I’d like to offer up for viewing one of the wintertime sky’s premiere constellations, Gemini, the Twins.
Gemini lies directly overhead at 9 p.m. these crisp, cold winter nights, and this particular constellation ranks as one of the most ancient of the heavenly formations visible to us.
Having been known to mankind since 1500 B.C., it ranks third in zodiacal precession and was familiar to both Greeks and Romans as the patron of navigators. It is also one of the few stellar patterns to be referred to in several Biblical passages.
The constellation’s most easily recognized features are the two almost equally bright stars named Castor (Alpha Geminorum) and Pollux (Beta Geminorum). These two stars mark the “heads” of the twins, Castor on the right and Pollux on the left.
From these two stars, observers will find two parallel strings of fainter stars stretching a short distance to the southwest. These two lines mark the bodies of the twins. It is interesting to note that each string of stars is a mirror image of the other, suggesting devotion and inter-dependence.
If you face to the south, the upper most line points in the general direction of Taurus, the Bull, while the lower one points toward the familiar constellation of Orion, the Hunter.
Castor and Pollux are referred to as the twins, because they supposedly represent the mythological twin sons of Zeus and Leda. Although there is evidence supporting the theory that the “twins” were given to the formation long before any complete agreement was reached on which particular pair of brothers they really represent.
Readers may also find it interesting that according to mythology, Castor and Pollux had a sister named Helen whose beauty instigated the Trojan War.
Legend also says the mild expletive “by Jiminy” is a descendent of the ancient invocation of naval men to their protectors, “by Gemini.”
Although referred to as twins, Castor and Pollux have tremendous differences as far as their stellar attributes go.
To the naked eye, it is easy to see that Castor outranks Pollux in brightness, but this difference is even more pronounced when each star is viewed with binoculars. Castor’s brilliant white color contrasts with the yellow-orange tint of its brotherly component.
Using binoculars, look just below the “foot” of the uppermost twin, Castor, and see if you can spot an open cluster of stars astronomers call M-35. This cluster contains hundreds of stars of varying degrees of brightness, and lies 2,700 light years in the distance.
Just to the right of M-35, you might be able to spot what appears to be a fuzzy ball of light. This object is another, but smaller, and fainter, cluster of stars astronomers known as NGC 2158. This cluster lies in space at a distance of 16,000 light years from Earth.
Castor is a remarkable star that is actually part of a triple star system. Although triple star systems are not that uncommon, Castor is unique in the fact that each of the three stars in its triple system is double star, hence six stars in all.
When looking at Gemini, another celestial objects might get your attention and it lies due south. That object turns out to be the star Sirius, the Dog Star, Alpha Canis Majorum, which I’ve written about many times before. It ranks as the brightest star visible to observers in the northern hemisphere next to our Sun, of course.
It’s a very good thing Sirius is located almost nine light years away from Earth since it is a gigantic star whose illumination is 50 times as bright as our parent Sun.