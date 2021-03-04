Stargazing: Winter twins, Castor and Pollux right overhead

Castor and Pollux are referred to as the twins, because they supposedly represent the mythological twin sons of Zeus and Leda. Although there is evidence supporting the theory that the “twins” were given to the formation long before any complete agreement was reached on which particular pair of brothers they really represent.

Readers may also find it interesting that according to mythology, Castor and Pollux had a sister named Helen whose beauty instigated the Trojan War.

Legend also says the mild expletive “by Jiminy” is a descendent of the ancient invocation of naval men to their protectors, “by Gemini.”

Although referred to as twins, Castor and Pollux have tremendous differences as far as their stellar attributes go.

To the naked eye, it is easy to see that Castor outranks Pollux in brightness, but this difference is even more pronounced when each star is viewed with binoculars. Castor’s brilliant white color contrasts with the yellow-orange tint of its brotherly component.

Using binoculars, look just below the “foot” of the uppermost twin, Castor, and see if you can spot an open cluster of stars astronomers call M-35. This cluster contains hundreds of stars of varying degrees of brightness, and lies 2,700 light years in the distance.