Stargazing: Woman experiences close call with meteorite

Each year, we have 14 recorded meteor showers when a multitude of those “shooting stars” can be viewed by observers here on earth. Meteor showers are usually named after a star or constellation that is close to where the meteors appear in the sky. Perhaps of those 14 showers, the Perseid meteors which occur in August are the ones most anticipated by observers. Every Perseid meteor is a tiny piece of the comet Swift-Tuttle which swings by the Sun every 135 years.

Meteoroids are tiny particles the size of a gain of sand, usually the residue from comets that round the Sun in elliptical orbits. If meteoroids encounter Earth’s upper atmosphere, it will vaporize in a event we call a meteor. If it turns out the object is large enough to penetrate the atmosphere and hit the ground, we refer to it as a meteorite.

Even as old as I am, I can remember very well a meteorite landing in our back yard less than 15 feet from where I was sitting on our deck at our home in Little Rock. Talk about getting your attention!

I kept the meteorite which was about the size of a softball, for many, many years and then donated it to a local museum in my home town.