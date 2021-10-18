Stargazing: Woman experiences close call with meteorite

Several weeks ago a Canadian woman dodged a near disaster when she was fast asleep and a "space rock" believed to be a meteorite crashed through her roof and bedroom ceiling and landed on her pillow less than 6 inches from her head.
The event happened on Oct. 4 in Golden, British Columbia, when the lady was sound asleep and was suddenly awakened by the sound of a loud crash and the feeling of debris landing on her face. Needless to say, she said the terrifying experience has provided her with a new outlook on life.
Police were notified and one of them identified the object as a meteorite about the size of a baseball.
University researchers currently are examining the meteorite in hopes of learning more about space debris, but once they are completed, the lady involved plans on keeping it as a reminder of her close call and sheer luck.
Some scientists have estimated that about 50 tons of meteoric material enters Earth’s upper atmospheric layers each day of the year and although most of the material is vaporized by the atmosphere, scientists estimate that about 48,5 tons of meteoric material falls to Earth.
Almost all the material is vaporized in Earth's atmosphere, leaving a bright trail fondly called "shooting stars" and several meteors per hour can usually be seen on any given night. Sometimes the number increases dramatically — these events are termed meteor showers.
Each year, we have 14 recorded meteor showers when a multitude of those “shooting stars” can be viewed by observers here on earth. Meteor showers are usually named after a star or constellation that is close to where the meteors appear in the sky. Perhaps of those 14 showers, the Perseid meteors which occur in August are the ones most anticipated by observers. Every Perseid meteor is a tiny piece of the comet Swift-Tuttle which swings by the Sun every 135 years.
Meteoroids are tiny particles the size of a gain of sand, usually the residue from comets that round the Sun in elliptical orbits. If meteoroids encounter Earth’s upper atmosphere, it will vaporize in a event we call a meteor. If it turns out the object is large enough to penetrate the atmosphere and hit the ground, we refer to it as a meteorite.
Even as old as I am, I can remember very well a meteorite landing in our back yard less than 15 feet from where I was sitting on our deck at our home in Little Rock. Talk about getting your attention!
I kept the meteorite which was about the size of a softball, for many, many years and then donated it to a local museum in my home town.
On average, we can see anywhere from 7 to 15 meteors per hour, but imagine, if you would, what it was like for viewers on April 26, 1803 when a “shower” of thousands and thousands of small stones fell over northwestern France in a very short period of time. Just try to imagine how terrifying that must have been for the people viewing the fall.
There was another encounter with a meteorite on Oct. 8, 1992 when a very bright light was seen moving through the sky towards the northwest. A minute or so later its fate became known when a lady living in Peekskill, New York, heard a tremendous crash outside her home. Upon investigating, the lady found her car which was parked in a garage with its trunk crushed and a football-sized rock lying nearby.
She quickly notified authorities, who responded and suspected it was a meteorite when they found the stone. It was very, very heavy and was still warm to touch.